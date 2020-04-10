Coronavirus is the leading cause of death in the US - report

Above cancer and heart disease, the coronavirus is shown to become the US's leading cause of death in a graph published by California doctor, Dr. Maria Danilychev.

Using the data she compared from the Center of Disease Control and Worldometer.info, a statistics and data website, Danilychev compared the US's top 15 leading causes of death. Danilychev, who practices hospice and palliative medicine, published the link to her graph on her Twitter account.



Using interactive time lapse, she shows how coronavirus deaths have risen from just 12 on March 15, to over taking heart disease, the nations prior lead cause of death, with 1,940 deaths on April 8. For comparison, heart disease had 200 fewer deaths at 1,774 and cancer came in third with 1,641.

Danilychev published another graph a week before her latest, which showed the coronavirus in third place, below heart disease and cancer, but above accidents, lung disease, Alzheimer's disease and the seasonal flu.

"The US has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. We must take it seriously," she tweeted with an additional interactive graph, showing another interactive time lapse of the countries with the leading number coronavirus cases, the graph ends with the US in the lead. The time lapse shows the US above 150,000 cases, Italy just above 100,000 and Turkey in tenth place with just over 10,000.