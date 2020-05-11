The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Dozens of Iranian soldiers killed in Navy missile accident

It was reported that during a military drill, a C-802 missile was fired towards another Iranian Navy destroyer, striking it and causing extensive damage.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2020 06:42
A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010 (photo credit: REUTERS/EBRAHIM NOROOZI/IIPA)
A Nour missile is test fired off Iran's first domestically made destroyer, Jamaran, on the southern shores of Iran in the Persian Gulf March 9, 2010
(photo credit: REUTERS/EBRAHIM NOROOZI/IIPA)
Dozens of sailors in Iran's Navy were killed early Monday after a on-board missile was accidentally shot from one destroyer and hit another, according to media reports.
During a military drill, a C-802 missile was fired toward another Iranian Navy destroyer, striking it and causing extensive damage, the reports said. Iranian authorities have not yet officially made a statement, and the exact number of victims is still unknown.  
The incident happened near the shores of Oman, on the Persian Gulf, where the Iranian Navy regularly conducts military exercises, and in recent months has undergone tense standoffs with its Sunni Arab Gulf neighbors and Western countries. 
A spokesman for the Iranian military said in late April that the US should be wary of any aggression in the Persian Gulf. His comments came in the wake of US President Donald Trump threatening to target Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fast boats that have harassed the US Navy over the last month. 
Similarly, IRGC naval commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said in December 2019 that the Persian Gulf belongs to Iran, saying that Iran has “the right to question any vessels entering the Straits of Hormuz and Iranian territorial waters.” 
In addition to tensions on the seas, where Iran has launched attacks on ships and on Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic has sent proxies to target US forces in Iraq. 


