EasyJet grounds its entire aircraft fleet due to coronavirus restrictions

Following the many travel restrictions imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic by governments all over the world, EasyJet has decided to ground all of its aircraft fleet. The company has operated more than 650 rescue flights so far, bringing about 45,000 people back to their homes, with the latest one being made on March 29, and with more to be done should the government request it. It is still unknown when commercial flights will begin once more, as the situation, and the demands and regulations regarding it are ever changing. "I am extremely proud of the way in which people across EasyJet have given their absolute best at such a challenging time, including so many crew who have volunteered to operate rescue flights to bring our customers home," said EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren. "We are working tirelessly to ensure that EasyJet continues to be well-positioned to overcome the challenges of coronavirus.” Just three international airlines are continuing operations at Ben-Gurion Airport, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said Monday as it rolled out a new set of cost-cutting measures.While 140 airlines served Israel's largest airport prior to the coronavirus outbreak, only Aeroflot, United Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines are continuing operations. "Rescue flights" operated by Israeli carriers in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry are also operating from the airport on an on-demand basis.