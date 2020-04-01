The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Elon Musk: Tesla to supply FDA-approved ventilators free to hospitals

In America, states hit hard by the pandemic have pleaded with the Trump administration and manufacturers to speed up production of ventilators to cope with a surge in patients.

By ZACHARY KEYSER, REUTERS  
APRIL 1, 2020 19:53
FILE PHOTO - SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE/FILE PICTURE)
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. has offered to deliver FDA-approved ventilators, free of cost, to hospitals all around the world in order to help with the coronavirus pandemic.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many ventilators it has to offer, or how the company will prioritize requests. However, Musk noted last week that the car manufacturer purchased over 1,200 ventilators from China, shipped to the US via airmail.
“We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse," Musk tweeted. "Please [direct] message me or [let] @Tesla know.
Governments across the globe have appealed to automakers and aerospace companies to help procure or make ventilators and other medical equipment amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 777,000 people globally and killed over 37,500.
In America, states hit hard by the pandemic have pleaded with the Trump administration and manufacturers to speed up production of ventilators to cope with a surge in patients.
Earlier this week, Ford Motor Co. said it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric’s healthcare unit, and can then make 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients afflicted with the coronavirus.


