European Union experiences sharp rise in antisemitism - study

Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.. (photo credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS)

Antisemitism has recently been gaining a foothold throughout many European Union member states, according to a recent study performed by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) reported on by German-based DW News.



The latest large-scale antisemitic incident that occurred within the EU was on Yom Kippur, when an armed assailant tried to enter a synagogue in Halle, Germany and massacre its congregants - gunning down people on the street after he failed to access the 51 people praying inside.

However, many smaller scale incidents occur daily, such as hate speech, neighborhoods and sections of the populations that identify with far-right white nationalist views, attacks on Jewish people as well as graffiti and other types of vandalism."We have observed an increase in acts of violence against Jews in certain countries," Ioannis Dimitrakopoulos, a scientific adviser to the FRA said, "the kind of antisemitism that permeates these societies makes Jews feel they cannot live like others and that they cannot live as Jews in their home countries."Two major countries in the European Union, France and Germany , have experienced quite a rise in nationalism over the past few years. The FRA survey found that 65% of French citizens and 43% of Germans consider antisemitic occurrences a "very seriously problem."Most of the antisemitic incidents that occurred this year took place in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, according to FRA."I think this problem affects all member states, though countries like Germany and France are impacted more because they have a larger number of Jewish communities which makes Jewish life more visible there," said Dimitrakopoulos. "There of course exists a link between growing right-wing populism in Europe and antisemitism."Dimitrakopoulos says that the group mentality behind these views give way to rises in racism, antisemitism and Islamaphobia within these countries and he adds that he is "seeing this all across Europe."The study asked a sample of Jewish citizens within Germany, France and Belgium in particular about their views on emigrating to different countries based on how safe they felt living as a Jew in these areas.On average 43% of Jews throughout these countries have considered emigrating following the rise in antisemitism - confirming that many Jews living in Europe no longer feel safe living in their home countries.Dimitrakopoulos concludes warning that "when people, whose families have lived here for generations, no longer feel welcome in their home country we have a serious problem on our hands."

