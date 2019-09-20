Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps

The suspended apps are associated with about 400 developers, Facebook said.

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 20:53
Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps

Facebook 3D logo. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

  Facebook Inc said on Friday it has suspended tens of thousands of apps on the social networking platform, as part of the company's ongoing app developer investigation it began in March 2018 in response to the Cambridge Analytica row.

The suspended apps are associated with about 400 developers, Facebook said, adding that it is not necessarily an indication that these apps were posing a threat to users.

Earlier this year, the company agreed to pay a record-breaking $5 billion fine to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to resolve a government probe into its privacy practices.



The FTC privacy probe was triggered last year by allegations that Facebook violated a 2012 consent decree and inappropriately shared information of 87 million users with British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.



Facebook has since agreed to boost safeguards on user data and has put curbs on the amount of information that third-party developers can request from platform users.



"... We're making progress. We won't catch everything, and some of what we do catch will be with help from others outside Facebook," the company said in a blogpost. 


Related Content

September 20, 2019
'Save our future': Striking students demand global climate action

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut