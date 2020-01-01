Meet the first Israeli baby of the New Year. It's a boy!

a kibbutz in Upper Galilee area of Israel.

"It's a wonderful feeling to open the year with a new baby. Although I arrived at the hospital during my 40th week of my pregnancy, I didn't think it going to happen tonight," the mother said, and now she has been blessed with a healthy New Year baby. The Badran family, with their newborn daughter.

The first Israeli baby of the New Year was born to Adam and Eden Ben-Naim, just six minutes after midnight Israeli time, at the Shamir Medical Center, New Year's Day.The healthy boy, is the couple's first son, and the couple's first child in their new home of Shamir -Nurses and doctors from the Shamir Medical center left a video message wishing all of Israel a happy and healthy New Year.The first baby in Assuta Ashdod arrived into the world at 00:55 IST.During the night five babies were delivered at the local hospital - including a delivery by an Ashdod resident named Sarah, 25, who welcomed her firstborn child into her life at 04:55 IST this morning, weighing in at a healthy 7 lbs 4 oz.The Galilee Medical Center waited nearly six hours after the New Year bells rung, to welcome in their first newborn. However, the stand by ended when the Badran family gave birth to their second daughter at around 05:25 IST, coming into the world healthy at 7.5 lbs.