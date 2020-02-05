The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

First Russians return home from Wuhan, to be quarantined for 2 weeks

No infection was detected among the first group of returnees, who landed at Tyumen airport early on Wednesday, the defense ministry said.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 11:14
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on preventing the spread of coronavirus, in Moscow (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on preventing the spread of coronavirus, in Moscow
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Russia on Wednesday flew home its first group of 78 citizens from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, and plans to quarantine them for two weeks in a camp in Siberia while they are tested for the disease.
Russia, which has restricted crossings along its 4,300 km (2,670-mile) land border with China, last week reported its first two cases of coronavirus, both in Siberia and both involving Chinese nationals.
No infection was detected among the first group of returnees, who landed at Tyumen airport early on Wednesday, the defense ministry said.
The global death toll from the outbreak has risen to nearly 500, all but two in mainland China, and infections to close to 25,000.
In all, Russia plans to bring back 144 people, including 16 nationals of ex-Soviet countries, from China's Hubei province, where the virus was first detected late last year. A second military plane is due to land in Tyumen later in the day.
Russia has suspended direct passenger trains and commercial flights from China, except for some that are being routed through a separate terminal at a Moscow airport to make screening passengers easier.
Four people dressed in white safety gear met the first plane, an Il-76 military transporter, at Tyumen, a video posted by Russia's coronavirus crisis center showed.
Anna Popova, Russia's chief medical officer, said all arrivals from Hubei would be quarantined in a camp some 30km (19 miles) outside Tyumen, a city of 800,000 people and a focal point of Russia's oil industry.
The camp is fenced, equipped with CCTV cameras and guarded by military patrols, the crisis center said.
On Tuesday, a senior health ministry official said that Russia was preparing for the possible spread of the virus, as schools were closed and public events canceled in a number of regions, though other officials attributed that simply to flu.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova estimated last week that there were over 600 Russians currently in Hubei province.


Tags China coronavirus Wuhan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust needs to be above politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Daniel Pipes Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine By DANIEL PIPES
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by