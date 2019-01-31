Florida recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital

US AMBASSADOR to Israel David Friedman speaks at the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem last year. Israel and America share common values and common interests, but the need for the US to be involved in the Middle East does not hinge on what is right or wrong for Israel; it is needed for America.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Florida’s state cabinet has taken the unusual step of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “eternal and undivided capital.”
It issued a proclamation to his effect on Tuesday in a move that places it one step beyond the Trump Administration’s stance on Israel, which recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but has not spoken of whether it supports a united or divided Jerusalem.
In explaining the move, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer said that Jimmy Patronis that the state’s governor, Republican Ron DeSantis had supported Trump’s decision
to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem year when he had represented Florida in Congress in Washington last year.
“We have made it clear that we stand with our closest ally in the Middle East. I too believe in standing strong with our friend and partner and ally,” said Patronis when he spoke at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in the state capital of Tallahassee.
“As a state we must continue to demonstrate our broad and deep support of our ally and economic partner by implementing pro-Israel policies,” Patornis said. “Today we declare to the world that Florida stands united with Israel.”
Florida’s Agriculture commissioner Nicole Heather Fried said that as an American-Jewish politician, who has visited the former Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz, the resolution recognizing a united Jerusalem “was near and dear to my heart.”
Florida’s vote stands in stark contrast to the opinion of the United Nations and the international community at large, which has yet to recognize any Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and believes that east Jerusalem should be the capital of a Palestinian state.
Deputy Consul General of Israel to Florida Guy Gilady told the Florida politicians, “I speak for a grateful nation half a world away in expressing our deepest appreciation for your friendship.
“Your recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, speaks not just truth, but is another shinning example of how you are making Florida the most pro-Israel state in the US,” Gilady said.
“The state of Florida has long been a stalwart supporter of the one Jewish nation. We see a much deeper sense of true friendship that defines the current Florida Israel relationship,” he explained.
“Under your leadership we see a deep understanding regarding the values that our nations share, the values of hope democracy and freedom and free enterprise,” Gilady said.
Israel is “a beacon of hope in a very problematic neighborhood,” said Gilady adding that “we waive the flag representing our values. Israeli, American values, tall and proud.”
“Israel stands with America now and always.
Israel become an “American value on its own. Israel has no better friend than America and America has no better friend than Israel.
“We are deeply humbled by your unparalleled support,” Gilady added.
Israel and Florida has a strong economic partnership. According to the Jewish Virtual Library (JVL), Florida is Israel’s 13th largest trade partner and one of 33 US state’s with cooperative economic agreements with Israel. Since 1996 Florida has exported more than $3.8 billion in goods to Israel and that number is growing.
In 2017, according to the JVL, Florida exported $282.2 million in goods to Israel, marking a 15.2% hike from the previous year.
There are 621,460 Jews who live in Florida, making up 3.2% of the state’s population in 2017, according to JVL.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>