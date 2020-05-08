'Full-flower supermoon' rises as world starts emerge from lockdowns

The supermoon phenomenon occurs when the moon is within 10% of its closest distance to the Earth at the full moon. May's full moon - at the height of the Northern Hemisphere spring - is also called a "flower moon" - hence Thursday's "full-flower supermoon."

The year's two previous supermoons occurred in March and April.

Clouds over much of Europe and Asia obscured views of the moon, which appears slightly larger than usual - and the streets remained relatively quiet, with many countries still imposing coronavirus-related restrictions.

But from Hong Kong to Jerusalem to Caracas, some locals donned masks and ventured out to take photos of the celestial spectacle.

