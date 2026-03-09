The United States’ operations in Iran are only just beginning, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a Sunday interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes.

“The Iranian Navy is largely no more. So their ability to project any power in that area in a naval sense is diminishing and will be increasingly diminished,” Hegseth said. “This is only just the beginning.”

“Our capabilities are overwhelming compared to what Iran's are. And frankly, when you combine our Air Force with the air force of the Israeli Defense Forces, it's the two most powerful air forces in the world.”

Last week, Hegseth asserted that the US and Israel were about to have complete "uncontested" control of Iranian airspace during operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed the statement later in the week.

Asked whether Operation Epic Fury was opportunistic or pushed by Israel, Hegseth said that “we [the US] were always controlling the throttle about whether or not we go or not go. And ultimately, to advance American interests and protect American lives.”

“I think much of that discussion is silly and academic. They've [Iran’s regime] been killing us for 48 years, 47 years. They have unabated nuclear ambitions.”

He added that after Israel and the US “obliterated” their nuclear program in June 2025, he believes Iran should’ve come to negotiate then, “and they haven’t.”

"We'll make sure that their nuclear ambitions are never achieved," he went on.

US is 'fighting to win,' Iran 'will surrender'

When asked about what options the US is currently weighing against Iran, Hegseth didn’t give a clear answer, though explained that “you don't tell the enemy, you don't tell the press, you don't tell anybody what your limits would be on an operation.”

“We're willing to go as far as we need to in order to be successful,” he said. “We’re fighting to win.”

This is war. This is a conflict. This is bringing your enemy to their knees. Whether they will have a ceremony in Tehran Square and surrender, that's up to them."

Further, he reiterated US President Donald Trump’s recent statement that there’ll be no deal with Iran except one of “unconditional surrender.”

“We set the terms,” Hegseth added, noting that the US hasn’t even really begun the large scale effort of Operation Epic Fury. “We'll know when they're not capable of fighting. There'll be a point where they'll have no choice but to do that. They will surrender.”

The US is “tracking everything,’ according to Hegseth, referring to reports of Russia providing Iran with intelligence on US assests since the start of Operations Roaring Lion and Epic Fury, including warships and aircraft.

“We have the best intelligence in the world. We're aware of who's talking to who, why they're talking to them, how accurate that information might be, and how we factor that into our battle plans,” Hegseth affirmed.

He added that Trump has “an incredible knack at knowing how to mitigate those risks,” and that anything that should not be happening, publicly or behind closed doors, is being handled.

Despite the possible danger, Hegseth said that the US is working to mitigate casualties wherever possible, but that “things like this don't happen without casualties.”

“But that doesn't weaken us one bit,” he said. “It stiffens our spine and our resolve to say this is a fight we will finish.”

“The only ones that need to be worried right now are Iranians who think they're gonna live.”