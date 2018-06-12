German politicians want Iran-regime center ousted over antisemitism

Politicians in the northern German city of Hamburg rekindled a call from last year to cancel the city’s contract with an Iranian-controlled institution because it participated in the annual Quds Day rally in Berlin, which calls for the destruction of the Jewish state.



“The right of Israel’s existence belongs to the national interest of Germany. Whoever does not recognize this and carries out anti-Israel agitation can, in the view of German historical responsibility, not be a contractual partner of our state,” said Andre Trepoll, the head of the Christian Democratic Union party faction in Hamburg on Monday, in an interview with the Hamburger Abendblatt on Monday.





Trepoll added that the Iranian regime-controlled Islamic Center of Hamburg “proved again, with its continued participation in the Quds march, that a state agreement cannot be made with the center.”He said the “Shura” must eject the Islamic Center from its organization. Shura is an Arabic word usually defined as “consultation” and is a way for creating organization among Islamic organizations and mosques.The Shura has previously called on the Islamic Center to not participate in the Quds Day march.Hamburg’s social democratic government negotiated a 2012 agreement with Muslim organizations that pledged common values and peaceful activities and tolerance. The contract says the Islamic Center of Hamburg agreed to “international understanding and tolerance toward other cultures, religions and world views.”Some of the additional provisions contained in the city’s contract with Muslim NGOs include religious education and recognition of Islamic holidays. The agreement calls on Islamic groups not to discriminate against women and homosexuals. According to the Abendblatt, 150 people from the Hamburg metropolitan region participated in the Saturday aQuds Day rally in Berlin. The rally attracted a heavy turnout of 1,600 this year.In response to the anti-Israel activities of the Islamic Center, Carsten Ovens, from the Christian Democratic Union faction in Hamburg’s legislative body, told The Jerusalem Post in September last year that the “CDU is calling for the suspension of the agreements” because “Israel’s right to exist and the freedom of the Jewish people are not subject to negotiation.”In a detailed report on the Islamic Center and the Green Party’s inaction against the alleged genocidal antisemitism of the Islamic Center, Abendblatt journalist Jens Meyer-Wellmann wrote that Hamburg’s intelligence agency said the Islamic Center participated, like last year, in the Quds demonstration, which is hostile to Israel.Hamburg’s most recent intelligence report from 2017, which monitors threats to Germany’s democracy, includes a reference to the Islamic Center of Hamburg. Hamburg’s intelligence agency classifies the Quds Day rally as an “expression of the rejection of Israel’s existence,” wrote the Abendblatt.