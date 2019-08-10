German reporter under fire comparing Israel's human right's record to Egypt's

The Cairo correspondent for a German publicly-funded radio station on Thursday equated the Jewish state’s human rights record with Egypt’s in connection with the concert appearances of the US singer Jennifer Lopez in both countries, sparking outrage in the media.



Germany’s top-selling paper Bild first reported that the radio program Deutschlandfunk’s Cornelia Wegerhoff declaring that"Human rights are equally disregarded in Israel and Egypt.”

The Bild article tore into Wegerhoff ‘s contention, writing while each year Israel holds the Middle East's "the largest LGBT parade each year in Tel Aviv, homosexuals are arrested in Egypt."The paper took Wegerhoff to task for ignoring Egypt’s flawed women’s rights record in contrast to Israel.”Women's rights activists are being persecuted by the authorities in Egypt” and the prosecution of sexual harassment and rape of women are not being legally pursued.Bild wrote that “In Israel free elections take place, in which Jewish and Arab citizens of the country take part - as voters and candidates. Tens of thousands of government critics are imprisoned in Egypt. Freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate are also severely restricted” in the world’s largest Arab country.In response to the Bild’s criticism, a spokesman for public radio station regretted the imprison that Israel’s human right’s record is comparable to Egypt’s."This was neither intended by the editors nor by the correspondent herself. We regret this error and have corrected our website accordingly and deleted the audio,” said the spokesman.The German journalist Stefan Frank, who has written extensively about German bias against Israel in the media and antisemitism in press, wrote on Twitter: “Cornelia Wegerhoff, Cairo correspondent of @dlfkultur, has lost her mind.” Wegerhoff used the concert appearances of singer Jennifer Lopez in the Middle East to launch her attack against Israel. She said that Lopez is "consistently making her way through all of the embarrassments of the region."The US superstar singer and actress held a concert in Tel Aviv on August 1 in Tel Aviv that attracted over 50,000 people. She performed north of Cairo in El Alamein in August where 2,000 visitors showed up. The pop star Lopez defied calls from the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign, including the Egyptian branch, to not perform in Israel and Egypt.BDS Egypt said Lopez showed "clear support for the state of occupation and its racist policies towards Palestinians."BDS Egypt had called on Orsacom Development, who are organized the concert, to cancel the show."This concert will take place after her previous concert in occupied Palestine days ago, which she insisted on carrying out despite many calls to boycott Israel and cancel the concert,” wrote BDS Egypt.Eygpt’s Minister of Investment and International Cooperation, Sahar Nasr, the Minister of Social Solidarity Ghada Wali, and the Minister of Planning and Administrative Reform Hala Al-Saeed attended Lopez’s concert.Germany’s parliament classified BDS as antisemitic in May.Lopez tweeted after her Tel Aviv concert: “Amazing energy in Tel Aviv last night!! Over 50,000 strong!!! I love you so much.”

