Germany, France, UK circumvent sanctions to send medical goods to Iran

UK, Germany and France circumvented Iran sanctions using the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) for the first time to send medical goods to Iran on Tuesday morning, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.INSTEX, the Iran sanctions-busting mechanism, which allows non-US dollar and non-SWIFT transactions with Iran, was established in January of 2019 and is headquartered in Paris. Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Finland and Sweden are also party to it. "France, Germany and the United Kingdom confirm that INSTEX has successfully concluded its first transaction, facilitating the export of medical goods from Europe to Iran," the German Foreign Office stated. "These goods are now in Iran."The German Foreign Office added that INSTEX is a way to allow for trade between Europe and Iran and preserve the JCPOA nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The US pulled out of the deal in 2018, instituting sanctions due to the Islamic Republic’s continued funding of terrorism and development of ballistic missile capabilities."INSTEX and its Iranian counterpart STFI [Special Trade and Finance Instrument] will work on more transactions and enhancing the mechanism," the statement reads.In addition, Switzerland has been operating a humanitarian and medical channel to Iran since February. Earlier this week, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon spoke out in favor of providing humanitarian aid for the Iranian people, but added that "as long as the regime continues its nuclear and terrorist programs, sanctions must remain in place."Iran's Health Minister Saeid Namaki said on Monday that the Islamic Republic does not have a shortage of the drugs needed to treat the coronavirus.UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said last week that there is a shortage of medicine and medical equipment in Iran.Tovah Lazaroff and Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.