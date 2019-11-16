Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

FRANKFURT - A federal judge on Saturday ordered that a German citizen arrested on her return to the country on suspicion of being a member of Islamic State should remain in custody, prosecutors said.



Authorities said the suspect, identified only as Nasim A., had left Germany for Syria in 2014, married a fighter and moved with him to Iraq. There she was paid to maintain an IS-controlled house and carried a weapon.





She and her husband later moved to Syria, where she also maintained a house, prosecutors said. She was arrested in early 2019 by Kurdish security forces.





The woman was arrested on Friday evening in Frankfurt upon her return to Germany.



