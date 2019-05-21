Google Doodle celebrates Jewish inventor of EKG

The Google Doodle celebrating Willem Einthoven, who invented the EKG.
Tuesday's Google Doodle, which appears on the home page of Google, honors Dutch Jewish doctor and physiologist Willem Einthoven, who invented the first electocardiogram (ECG or EKG) in 1895.
The scientist, whose father was Jewish, won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his invention in 1924.
The EKG records electrical activity of the heart by showing the voltage over time.
Before Einthoven's invention, doctors were aware that the heart produced electrical currents but were unable to measure it precisely without placing electrodes directly on the heart.
The EKG has assisted medical personnel with studying the human heart and with diagnosing heart ailments. The machine has doubtlessly helped save the lives of numerous people since its invention.
