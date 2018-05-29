Greenblatt calls Gaza rocket volleys 'reprehensible'

WASHINGTON -- A White House official has weighed in on a series of rocket volleys from Gaza onto Israel that continued throughout the day on Monday.



"Reprehensible," tweeted Jason Greenblatt, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump and his special envoy to the Middle East peace effort. "Mortars fired from Gaza at a kindergarten and community in Israel!"





Reprehensible – mortars fired from Gaza at a kindergarten and community in Israel! Hamas has failed – all it can offer is terror. Palestinians in Gaza need real leaders to work on Gaza’s real problems with its water, its economy and so much more. — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) May 29, 2018

"Hamas has failed– all it can offer is terror," he continued. "Palestinians in Gaza need real leaders to work on Gaza's real problems with its water, its economy and so much more."Greenblatt hosted a rare conference on the humanitarian crisis facing Gaza earlier this spring that brought together diplomats from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the wider Arab world, as well as other global players. He and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, plan on releasing their plan for Middle East peace over the coming weeks and months.