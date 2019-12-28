Horoscopes for January: Growing up and getting real

Why is this Hebrew month of Tevet (December 28, 2019-January 26, 2020) different than all other Tevets which have gone before? Tevet is the mazal of Capricorn/G’di, the mountain goat, the month ruled by the planet Saturn/Shabbtai, and associated with the Tribe of Dan.That never changes. What’s different this month is the long-awaited (and much feared by the non-Jewish astro-blogosphere) conjunction of Saturn and Pluto in Capricorn which occurs January 12th, with Mercury, Jupiter and the South lunar node in Capricorn as well. This conjunction is book-ended by the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in Aquarius, for the first time since the year 1405, which will take place in December 2020. The entire year of 2020 is parenthetically enclosed by these two powerful, historic Saturn conjunctions!Medieval commentators Abraham Bar Hiyya, Abraham ibn Ezra, Kabbalists such as Joseph Ashkenazi and Abraham Abulafia, Moshe Cordovero, and a host of others all mention the planet Saturn as having a special connection to the Jewish people. In classical astrology, Saturn was the ruling planet of both Capricorn and Aquarius, though now modern astrology assigns rulership of Aquarius to Uranus.In personal astrology, Saturn’s role is to develop maturity. Shouldering adult responsibility and accepting hard work and personal sacrifice as the price of progress is essential. The Cancerian Full Moon/lunar eclipse January 10th opposite Sun, Saturn, Jupiter, Mercury and the South node contrasts empathetic maternal energy with pragmatism so practical it’s practically heartless. Aquarius’s New Moon January 24 illuminates the value of compassion and tender care for the vulnerable and weak. Saturn’s transit through Capricorn into Aquarius this year is an unflinching, unvarnished, bottom-line reality-check intended to ultimately develop the fully individuated, unique, empathetic and effective self in each one of us. Growing up and getting real: these are our Tevet tasks.ARIES/TALEHThe first quarter Moon in Aries January 2 inspires Yehuda-style courage; ruling planet Mars/Ma’adin in Yehuda’s little brother Binyamin’s sign of Sagittarius January 3 energizes your quest to protect the weak and right the wrongs of this world. The Saturn-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn January 12 triggers profound structural changes in your career. Resentments which have been brewing for years reach the boiling point. Power struggles come to a head and your reaction against feelings of restriction or powerlessness may range from rebellion against perceived authority or simply walking away and starting anew. Don’t sacrifice long-term goals for short-term gains.TAURUS/SHORRetrograde Uranus in Taurus stations Direct January 11 followed by the Saturn-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn January 12, possibly undermining your feelings of stability and security. The foundations of your faith may be shaken as you question the structures and institutions which may no longer deserve your uncritical trust and support. Use your Issachar-like powers of discernment to differentiate between your idealistic spiritual beliefs and the imperfect, frail and vulnerable leaders who publicly represent them. Ruling planet Venus/Noga enters peaceful Pisces January 13, offering succor in the form of empathy, emotional sensitivity and compassion for yourself as well as others.GEMINI/TeoMIMThe lunar eclipse/Full Moon in Cancer January 10 triggers ambivalence around responsibilities. When you’re tempted to ask, “What am I doing all of this for?” remember that like tribal leader Zevulon, the fruits of your labor are shared with those closest to you. The Saturn-Pluto conjunction January 12 may test your relationship with other people’s money, personal debt, and shared resources. Diligent accountability is your best offense against sticky entanglements. When integrity is tested, have faith that the good will of the universe is in direct proportion to the good will you’ve shown others throughout your life.CANCER/SARTANJanuary 10th’s lunar eclipse/Full Moon in Cancer, your annual “personal Full Moon” opposite the Sun/Mercury conjunction in Capricorn, followed immediately by the Saturn-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn January 12 powerfully propels you into the unromantic and overwhelmingly practical zone, when bottom-line, pragmatic, fundamental, and unemotional judgments need to be made. Even when prioritizing responsibilities, like tribal leader Reuven, feelings come first. Family and public reputation drive the choices you make now, and those choices will have enduring consequences and may not be reversible. Keep conscious of power imbalances influencing your decisions. Relationships which endures this test are strengthened.LEO/ARYEHThe Saturn-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn January 12 triggers a powerful realignment of your mind-body connection. Recommit to your physical well-being is an investment in your legendary vitality. Feelings of discomfort and restriction around the daily grind might be alleviated by robust investment of your time and energy to a structure or routine around your health. Tribal leader Shimon’s rage against injustice fueled his destructive energy: let your righteous indignation against the woes of this world feed your fire and use it to build and not destroy. New Moon in Aquarius January 24 shines a new light on old friendships.VIRGO/BETULAHSummon your Gad-like troops to attack mental and physical clutter. Simplifying your life is high priority at the Saturn-Pluto conjunction in Capricorn January 12. Sift, sort, and discard what no longer serves January 13-14. Ruling planet Mercury/Kochav in Capricorn through January 17 supports discerning choices around creative endeavors in the light of what is ultimately useful, productive, and profitable. Your “hobby”-type extracurricular projects are tested for viability. Is what you love doing capable of making you money? Can you wed your passions to your purse strings? Is there a way to please your soul and your bank account simultaneously?LIBRA/MOZNAYIMSecurity and long-term viability of your living arrangements are questioned at the lunar eclipse/Full Moon in Cancer January 10. The Saturn-Pluto conjunction January 12 asks if home is where the heart is, or just the place you keep all the beautiful objects you’ve collected. Venus/Noga in Aquarius through January 14 facilitates detachment from your material world, while last quarter Moon in Libra January 17 brings wisdom and acceptance of the ties that bind familial relationships and responsibilities. Venus/Noga in Pisces after the 17th softens your heart and generates compassion. Empathy is your strongest weapon against apathy: wield it wisely.SCORPIO/AKrAVRuling planet Mars/Ma’adin enters straight-shooting Sagittarius January 3, allowing you to take aim and fire in the direction of your deepest desires. The square of Mars to Neptune/Rahav in Pisces January 28 elevates a secret dream into a potential reality. Saturn meets modern planetary ruler Pluto in Capricorn January 12, possibly enhancing feelings of constriction in your immediate environment. Accept this temporary congestion not as powerlessness, which it only resembles superficially and briefly, but as an opportunity to stop rushing through everything without really enjoying it. Literally stop to smell the roses; maybe even pick one. Gratitude enhances equanimity.SAGITTARIUS/KaSHaTJust as Joseph showered Benjamin with gifts over and above the other brothers, the universe has provided you an embarrassment of riches. Downsizing and discarding everything that doesn’t align with your values or fit neatly into a portable lifestyle saves the Saturn-Pluto conjunction of January 12 the trouble of having to perform that elimination process for you. Jupiter/Tzedek in Capricorn reminds you true riches are your natural optimism and positivity. Mars/Ma’adin in Sagittarius after January 4 energizes personal independence. You are not your “stuff”! When valuables and resources feel squeezed, recall and remember the free spirit you really are!CAPRICORN/G’dIThe lunar eclipse/Full Moon in Cancer and the Sun’s meeting with Mercury/Kochav in Capricorn January 10 followed by the conjunction of your ruling planet Saturn/Shabbtai to powerful Pluto in Capricorn January 12 signals it’s time to bid goodbye to childish things and farewell to that which no longer serves a functional purpose. Make tachlis your motto. Bottom-line reality is truly your best friend now. Powerful realignments of relationship dynamics and hierarchal structures, both family and work-related, require significant choices to be made. Model maturity by choosing enduring, classical values. Everything depends on your willingness to truly grow up now.AQUARIUS/D’LISaturn/Shabbtai, the ruling planet of Aquarius in classical astrology meets powerful Pluto in calculating Capricorn January 12. Enormous therapeutic breakthroughs and Divine revelations around the source of previously ignored ancestral trauma may occur. Tribal ruler Asher provided for others via his abundance; so too your surfeit of care-taking is weighed not by calculating measures but by heartfelt generosity. Jupiter/Tzedek brings blessings out of surprising, unexpected quarters. Opportunities seem to appear out of thin air when New Moon in Aquarius January 24 squares modern planetary ruler Uranus/Oron. Blurred lines between the “friendship zone” and actual romance are a moving target.PISCES/DAGIMThe Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn January 12 asks you to release that which serves no useful purpose, including relationships based on outworn affiliations which no longer align with your more mature and developed values. Venus/Noga conjunct Neptune/Rahav in Pisces January 27 empowers you to run like fleet-footed tribal leader Naftali in the opposite direction of dysfunctional and unhealthy influences. Don’t kid yourself about what’s “healthy” and what isn’t. Overcome denial and self-deception around health issues when two squares to Neptune in Pisces - Venus on the 26th and Mars/Ma’adin on the 28th – inspire choosing long-term benefit over momentary gain.