'Imam of Peace': Antisemitism in the U.S. is a 'threat to national security'

Iranian-born Australian Shia Muslim Imam and President of the Islamic Association of South Australia Imam Mohamad Tawhidi, also affectionately known as the "Imam of Peace," condemned antisemitism and the rising attacks of Jewish people in America in a video on Twitter earlier this week.



The Imam in his statement presents the idea that rising antisemitism the has a direct impact on national security, that it's not only an issue of hate. He does this by pointing to the that notion that these antisemitic acts create incitement among others individuals to go out and emulate these actions, some of incitement the Imam alludes comes from members who hold seats within the United States Congress.

"When you have groups of people finding the perfect platform to go out and attack another minority, and that being the Jewish people, while everyone watches and does absolutely nothing or they do very little this creates instability within our communities, it brings upon violence and also threats to other people," The Imam stated.The Imam then went on further to give instructions on what to do for those who see antisemitism taking place within their communities."What I do and encourage everyone else to do is whenever you see antisemitism, make sure you condemn it, you write to your politician, ask them why they are not doing enough to combat this issue of rising hate and rising spike in attacks on Jewish people... only because they dress differently," the Imam said.Tawhidi concluded his statement by saying that there are "a group of people," where as discussed he claimed that some members of Congress want to bring the conflicts present in the Middle East to the United States.The Imam of Peace has on many occasions before condemned antisemitism as well as American politicians for antisemitic actions and stances they hold as members of Congress. He called out Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Tlaib of Michigan for their lack of condemnation in Hamas' actions early in May when the Gazan government fired a barrage of rockets into Israel over the entirety of a weekend.Close to 600 rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip when the security situation escalated over the weekend in May, as red alerts rocked the country from the Gaza border, to the south and even central Israel.Hamas claimed responsibility for three Israeli deaths, as well as the scores who were wounded, through the barrage of rockets they fired into Israeli territory.Tawhidi has taken several jabs at Representatives Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in the past, as well as voters who elected them congresswomen into office but refuse to condemn their actions."It is very sad to see what is happening within in the American government. People like Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, absolute frauds and Islamists, promoting hatred against the Jewish people," the Imam publicly stated."Ilhan does not believe that the Jewish people or the Jewish nation has the right to exist," he said, "Shame on her and shame on those who voted for her and are staying silent. We must do everything that we can to promote peace, and make sure that the American government does not allow these people a platform.""Raise your voices against hatred," Tawhidi said on a trip to the infamous Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz earlier this year.Wearing a black t-shirt with the words #WeRemember imprinted in white, Tawhidi proudly posted about being the first Shia Imam "to pay his respects at Auschwitz."The photograph, along with several other posts and a video from his time at the death camp museum on Sunday, went viral on social media platforms.In a video, which he took while standing outside the main entrance to Auschwitz, Tawhiri said that he was visiting the site "to take a stand against antisemitism."Indoctrinated and raised to hate Jews, Tawhidi said, " [I] never thought that I would ever come here to pay my respects. I was someone who hated the Jews and the Jewish nation - it's time we woke up and became human beings for real."During his video address, Tawhidi also criticized the US Congress saying that "it should be focusing on serving the American people, it should not be a platform for Islamist members of the American government to preach their hate against the Jewish people.Ilanit Chernick contributed to this report.

