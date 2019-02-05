In Warsaw, Kushner to begin discussing his vision for Middle East peace

Mahmoud Abbas (L), Jared Kushner (C) and Benjamin Netanyahu (R).
(photo credit: REUTERS & MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will begin taking questions from foreign leaders next week on his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
A senior White House official tells The Jerusalem Post that Kushner plans to center his discussions with foreign leaders at a security conference in Warsaw on his peace plan, now two years in the making and set for publication some time this spring.
Several foreign ministers will be in Poland on February 14 for a summit on Middle East security and stability, helmed by the State Department.
"Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner will be participating in a discussion hosted by Borge Brende on efforts to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the morning of Thursday, February 14th at the Warsaw Ministerial," one official confirmed.Kushner has spoken little on his vision for a lasting peace agreement
, but plans to be a public face of the coming effort.
Jason Greenblatt, who is working daily on the construction of the plan alongside Kushner, will also be in Warsaw for the conference.
Characterizing Israeli-Palestinian peace as the "deal of the century," Trump has said that he prefers a two-state solution to the conflict.
Administration officials say they are most likely to delay the release of the plan until after Israeli elections on April 9.
