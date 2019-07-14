Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran and Russia to produce new surgeon robot

The robot is being designed to do surgery remotely, when the original surgeon cannot be there.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 14, 2019 18:01
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vie

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 4, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

 
Russia and Iran are working together to create Cenna, a surgeon robot, according to Fars news.

The agreement to create the robot was signed by two Iranian centers and their Russian counterpart in Moscow on Saturday.

The robot is being designed to do surgery remotely. While one surgeon, who may not even be in the same country as the patient, will perform the surgery with a robot of his own, the other robot that is with the patient can copy his exact moves and perform the same surgery.

Another advantage of the robot is that it will  be able to eliminate any shaking or tremors that a surgeon may have.

The head of the Center for Knowledge-Based Enterprises and Iran’s vice president for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari made up the Iranian side of this agreement alongside the head of the Russian Center for Research and Development.

More than 70 Iranian companies are accompanying Sattari in his visit to Russia.

