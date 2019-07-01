Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Iran's Zarif says US should respect Iran if it wants to negotiate

Trump has called for talks with Iran's leaders with 'no preconditions.'

By REUTERS
July 1, 2019 09:31
1 minute read.
Mohammad Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif . (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will never succumb to U.S. pressure and if Washington wants talks with Tehran it should show respect, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.

Tension between Tehran and Washington have risen sharply in recent weeks, a year after Washington exited a 2015 deal between Iran and world powers which curbed Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international financial sanctions.

"Iran will never yield to pressure from the United States... America should try to respect Iran... if they want to talk to Iran, they should show respect," Zarif said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

Trump has called for talks with Iran's clerical rulers with "no preconditions." Tehran has ruled this out, saying Trump should return to the deal if he wants to negotiate with Iran.

In an unprecedented step to up pressure on Iran after Tehran’s downing of an unmanned American drone last month, Trump imposed sanctions on Iran's top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian officials.

Tehran called the latest sanctions "idiotic" and warned U.S. over violation of its airspace. Washington said the drone was in international skies when downed by Iran.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

July 1, 2019
Corbyn visits protest tent of husband of jailed Brit in Iran

By TZVI JOFFRE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings