Is this the end of the line for Adnan Oktar and his friendships in Israel?

Istanbul police arrested Adnan Oktar on Wednesday morning in an operation that also targeted 235 people across Turkey. Oktar, who runs a TV channel called A9 is often referred to as a “controversial televangelist” in Turkey and “sex cult leader” abroad, but A9’s reach and the influence of Oktar’s organization, including his hundreds of books and opeds he has written over the years, stretch much further. These include opeds for numerous Israeli newspapers and meetings with Israeli religious figures and politicians over the years.



The current investigation in Turkey is being partly led by the Financial Crimes Department of the provincial police, but the allegations appear far larger and the arrest comes on the heels of the inauguration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to a new term. Anadolu, a state news agency, says “the gang has been accused of several crimes including; establishing an organization with felony intent, child sexual abuse, sexual intercourse with a minor, kidnapping, retaining a minor, violating tax procedure and violating anti-terror law.”





The mention of the anti-terror law implies a much larger context to this operation. The anti-terror laws in Turkey have been used against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and more recently against members of the Gulen religious movement. Fethullah Gulen and his movement’s network of religious schools were once an important feature of Turkey’s growing religious movement and had influence in political circles. However in 2016 the movement was labeled “terrorists” and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was accused of being behind the 2016 coup. Ankara stepped up efforts to extradite FETO members from abroad.What was once an influential movement with access to the highest levels of power in different countries has now been accused of a litany of abuses. Photos online show that the media was prepared for the raid that took place early Wednesday morning. The police raid targeted Oktar’s compound at Cengelkoy on the Asian side of Istanbul, reports indicated.It appears that the raids were timed for after the new presidential inauguration in which the presidency in Turkey has more powers than before. This would point to the fact that the leadership in Ankara feels that distractions like A9 or the controversial dancing that was done in an “Islamic” context on its programs are no longer palatable. The numerous allegations against the group go back years but until early 2018 few of them met with press attention. That Turkish media now openly calls the organization a “cult” or “gang” points to a feeling that media organizations will not face lawsuits or repercussions. Previously when media wrote “Islamic sex cult” they would put it in quotes and ascribe it to western allegations.It seems that by the summer of 2018 the overall number of complaints, including from mainstream religious authorities, and various police departments, including political leaders who had turned on the group, provided the power to launch the widespread raids on July 11. These raids would have required careful planning and also had to be hidden so their preparation would not leak and allow the targets to escape. Just days before, supporters of Oktar were posting online, unsuspected of the mounting charges. “A new era with Erdogan,” one of those close to him wrote. Others posted opeds and statements. One condemned the arrest of an Iranian woman for dancing, connecting the religious crackdown in Iran with fears that their own controversial program would be targeted at home.Meanwhile the police were preparing a laundry list of accusations, including “political and military espionage, fraud, abuse of religious beliefs, laundering property, opposition to the anti-terror law, bribery, misuse of personal data,” and others allegations according to TRTHaber.com.Viewers abroad who saw Oktar’s program often didn’t take it seriously, particularly because it often involved dancing women and chiseled men fresh from the gym who seemed incongruent with what also included interviews with high level guests. “Oktar hosts talk show program on his television channel on which he had discussed Islamic values and sometimes danced with young women he calls ‘kittens’,” notes Hurriyet.But there was more to the agenda than the public program indicated. In March 2009 an EU diplomat, in a leaked cable, noted that the pushing of creationism in Turkey was “evidenced by the immense and still growing popularity of Adnan Oktar, a religious sect leader who promotes intelligent design in Turkey and worldwide and who has filed numerous lawsuits against his opponents.” These resulted in some Youtube videos being taken down, the diplomat claimed. It also resulted in worldwide coverage. The Guardian profiled Oktar’s challenge to Darwinists in 2008. Vice News called it a “weird world of an Islamic ‘feminist’ cult.”For years Oktar and his friends also sought to do outreach to Israel and Jewish religious leaders around the world. This was styled as part of an attempt to promote peace and serve as a kind of model of coexistence in which Turkey would be a bridge between East and West. In 2011 according to an article in the Post Oktar met with a religious delegation from Israel that included the son of Rav Ovadia Yosef. The 2011 group of Israelis and religious leaders going to meet Oktar included Ayoob Kara, Rav Avraham Sherman, and others according to reports. In 2014 he wrote at Ynet about how “Israel and Turkey have enjoyed mutual love and cooperation” in an article about Jewish-Turkish relations. Jewish activists flocked to Istanbul to be guests on the program, with one describing Oktar as running a “movement bringing Islam into the 21st century.” Oktar wrote almost two dozen opeds for the Post between 2014 and 2018.Oktar’s supporters also came to Israel. The Post reported in 2013 that Oktar Babuna, the personal representative of Oktar was in Israel for several days to “smooth feathers” between then Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israel. Reports said that representative met with MKs and representatives from Yesh Atid, Meretz, UTJ and Yisrael Beitnu, including then MKs Dov Lipman and Eli Yishai. Some of the relationships that were formed over the years included numerous visits to Turkey or appearances on Oktar’s programs with prominent Israelis from across the political and religious spectrum.Things began to change in early 2018. Daily Sabah called Oktar a “cult leader” in January and a court issued a restraining order against Oktar. The article claimed that a man “told a Turkish TV station that his two teenage daughters were brainwashed by Oktar.” The article noted that A9’s broadcast were “bordering on obscenity where scantily-clad dancers perform in between Oktar's speeches peppered with religious references, his shows often receive complaints at the country's TV watchdog.” Newsweek also noted that that “notorious sex-cult leader Adnan Oktar was slammed by the head of the country’s Directorate for Religious Affairs,” in February 2018. In April, Haaretz ran an article accusing the group of “Orgies, blackmail and antisemitism.”Nevertheless, the organization put on a positive face for their Iftar Dinner in June at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul. The event was attended by 1,000 people, including Jewish leaders and promoters spoke about seeking “peace and friendship, no matter the differences might exist in faith.”With the arrests in Turkey a strange chapter in relations with a once influential group in Turkey draws to a close. It was always an aberration that Israeli politicians, religious leaders and journalists were being invited to Istanbul. Attendees felt they were helping to bridge relations between the countries and working on Jewish-Muslim relations. It appeared to be a way to outreach to a Turkish audience that watched the program. Whether any of coexistence concepts pushed over the years will be salvaged in the wake of the arrests and scandal is questionable.