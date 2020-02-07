The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Islamist insurgency in Mozambique escalates attacks, beheadings reported

"They speak of men, in particular, being targeted and beheaded and many, many reports of women and children ... being kidnapped or simply disappearing," a UNHCR spokesperson told a briefing in Geneva

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 7, 2020 16:03
Burnt-out huts are seen at the scene of an armed attack in Chitolo village, Mozambique, July 10, 2018. Picture taken July 10, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Burnt-out huts are seen at the scene of an armed attack in Chitolo village, Mozambique, July 10, 2018. Picture taken July 10, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
People are fleeing a surge of attacks in northern Mozambique where witnesses have described beheadings, mass kidnappings and villages burned to the ground, the United Nations said on Friday.
Officials said armed groups had stepped up assaults in Cabo Delgado province, the center of an Islamist insurgency that has killed hundreds since it started in 2017.
The northern region is also home to one of the world's biggest recent gas finds, where Exxon Mobil Corp, Total and others are working.
Displaced villagers have described killings, maiming, torture and destroyed crops, Andrej Mahecic, the spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said.
"They speak of men in particular being targeted and beheaded, and many, many reports of women and children ... being kidnapped or simply disappearing," he told a briefing in Geneva.
Some of the attackers appeared to be bandits. "But there is also the element of some of the groups being driven by ideological or other ideas. And they have been quite vicious ... in spreading the terror in this part of Mozambique," Mahecic added.
The UNHCR said there had been a sharp increase in violence in recent months, and the past weeks had been the most turbulent period since attacks began in October 2017. In all, 100,000 people have been uprooted by the violence in the last two years.
"In total, at least 28 attacks were carried out in the province since the beginning of the year," Mahecic said.
The militants - who tout their brand of Islam as an antidote to what they describe as a corrupt ruling elite - called themselves Ahlu Sunnah Wa-Jama when they started launching attacks in 2017.
More recently, Islamic State has claimed responsibility via its media outlets, though there has been no independent confirmation of a link.


Tags islamists Islamism Islamic State UNHCR mozambique
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Triangle hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by