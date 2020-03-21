The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Israeli ambassador to Colombia urges Israelis to fly home by Sunday

23 Israelis were left stranded in Peru on Friday after the final four El Al flights to Israel left without them, and Israelis in Colombia are fearing they might be left in a similar situation.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 21, 2020 11:39
Members of the military walk in Bolivar Square during the four-day mandatory isolation decreed by the mayor of Bogota, as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogota, Colombia March 20, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Members of the military walk in Bolivar Square during the four-day mandatory isolation decreed by the mayor of Bogota, as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bogota, Colombia March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli Ambassador to Colombia, Chris Cantor, tweeted late on Friday night that Israelis currently still in Colombia should return home before a nationwide quarantine goes into effect in the country at midnight on Sunday, March 22.
"From Wednesday, March 24 at midnight until April 13, home isolation will be enforced throughout Colombia," he said. 
"We reiterate our recommendation for Israelis to return to Israel as soon as possible via commercial international flights still departing from Bogota."
Once commercial flights stop, getting Israelis out of the country may prove challenging, as the ban on flights is even longer than the quarantine, and is scheduled to last an entire month, until April 24.
The embassy further elaborated that, while the capital Bogota began a four-day quarantine drill on Friday, the airport will remain open and Israelis would be allowed to travel as long as they present a valid passport and flight ticket.
Twenty-three Israelis were left stranded in Peru on Friday after the final four El Al flights to Israel left without them, and Israelis in Colombia fear they might be left in a similar situation.
President Ivan Duque announced the 19-day quarantine on Friday night, the most dramatic measure taken by the South American country so far in the effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Colombia currently has 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with no deaths reported. 


Tags peru ambassador Colombia Coronavirus quarantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beware racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Politicizing a health crisis By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert What is Netanyahu fighting for? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Is the coronavirus killing Israel’s granny state? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 427 Israelis with coronavirus, cannot leave homes unless ‘necessary’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen addressing the State of Israel with updates to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
5 Can Ibuprofen aggravate coronavirus? French health minister says yes
A pile of 200mg generic ibuprofen tablets.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by