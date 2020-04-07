Israeli coronavirus mapping technology to assist Indian authorities

An artificial intelligence-driven remote monitoring platform used by the Health Ministry to identify coronavirus hotspots will assist authorities combating the outbreak in India, according to the developers of the technology.The remote screening platform developed by Tel Aviv-based Diagnostic Robotics, initially intended for emergency room and private physician use, has played a key role in Israel's efforts to monitor the spread of the outbreak in recent weeks. Founded by Technion researchers Yonatan Amir, Dr. Kira Radinsky and Prof. Moshe Shoham, anonymous health questionnaires developed by the start-up are sent out to millions of residents in order to build an accurate heat-map of the outbreak and improve understanding of the spread of the virus. Now, the company is rolling out its solution internationally."After witnessing the catastrophic consequences of this pandemic from a clinical and economic point of view, we decided to take all the technological stacks that we have already developed and adapt them for COVID-19," Amir, the chief executive of Diagnostic Robotics, told The Jerusalem Post.The company's 100-strong team - including 30 doctors, scientists and engineers - worked day and night for a week under the radar to create a platform suitable for governments and states. In addition to the Health Ministry, the platform is also being used by Magen David Adom and all domestic healthcare providers."The Health Ministry told us that, based on the data we're providing, they can make much more accurate decisions. In the next few days and weeks, there will be crucial decisions made. That is the time to create a holistic overview of the whole country," Amir said.The platform will now be deployed in Odisha, an eastern Indian state situated along the Bay of Bengal, where 50 million residents will now receive questionnaires. Of the 39 cases of infection confirmed in the state, 32 are individuals from the state capital, Bhubaneswar.Answers will assist state authorities track the spread of the outbreak and make better informed decisions to contain the disease, in addition to providing enhanced abilities for remote treatment. The roll out of the technology across the globe is being carried out in partnership with Salesforce and Deloitte."The strong partnership will ensure that our solution is accessible to as many patients as possible, and available to different government authorities in the United States, Europe and Asia," said Amir.The start-up is also in discussions with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, with the assistance of US Vice President Mike Pence. The fragmented nature of the US health system makes effective monitoring of the outbreak even more important, Amir said."In Israel, we received a critical mass of responses within 48 hours to develop the essential snapshot of the country. We need the consistent help of civilians to help prevent the spread of the virus," said Amir."In Singapore, authorities asked all patients to provide information about their medical situation twice a day - that was the platform that helped them get all the information needed. If Israeli citizens could support us and answer three times a day, that would create a lot of value."