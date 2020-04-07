The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Israeli coronavirus mapping technology to assist Indian authorities

The remote screening platform developed by Tel Aviv-based Diagnostic Robotics, has played a key role in Israel's efforts to monitor the spread of the outbreak in recent weeks.

By EYTAN HALON  
APRIL 7, 2020 14:24
An epidemiological heat map produced by Diagnostic Robotics (photo credit: DIAGNOSTIC ROBOTICS)
An epidemiological heat map produced by Diagnostic Robotics
(photo credit: DIAGNOSTIC ROBOTICS)
An artificial intelligence-driven remote monitoring platform used by the Health Ministry to identify coronavirus hotspots will assist authorities combating the outbreak in India, according to the developers of the technology.
The remote screening platform developed by Tel Aviv-based Diagnostic Robotics, initially intended for emergency room and private physician use, has played a key role in Israel's efforts to monitor the spread of the outbreak in recent weeks.
Founded by Technion researchers Yonatan Amir, Dr. Kira Radinsky and Prof. Moshe Shoham, anonymous health questionnaires developed by the start-up are sent out to millions of residents in order to build an accurate heat-map of the outbreak and improve understanding of the spread of the virus. Now, the company is rolling out its solution internationally.
"After witnessing the catastrophic consequences of this pandemic from a clinical and economic point of view, we decided to take all the technological stacks that we have already developed and adapt them for COVID-19," Amir, the chief executive of Diagnostic Robotics, told The Jerusalem Post.
The company's 100-strong team - including 30 doctors, scientists and engineers - worked day and night for a week under the radar to create a platform suitable for governments and states. In addition to the Health Ministry, the platform is also being used by Magen David Adom and all domestic healthcare providers.
"The Health Ministry told us that, based on the data we're providing, they can make much more accurate decisions. In the next few days and weeks, there will be crucial decisions made. That is the time to create a holistic overview of the whole country," Amir said.
The platform will now be deployed in Odisha, an eastern Indian state situated along the Bay of Bengal, where 50 million residents will now receive questionnaires.
Of the 39 cases of infection confirmed in the state, 32 are individuals from the state capital, Bhubaneswar.
Answers will assist state authorities track the spread of the outbreak and make better informed decisions to contain the disease, in addition to providing enhanced abilities for remote treatment. The roll out of the technology across the globe is being carried out in partnership with Salesforce and Deloitte.
"The strong partnership will ensure that our solution is accessible to as many patients as possible, and available to different government authorities in the United States, Europe and Asia," said Amir.
The start-up is also in discussions with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, with the assistance of US Vice President Mike Pence. The fragmented nature of the US health system makes effective monitoring of the outbreak even more important, Amir said.
"In Israel, we received a critical mass of responses within 48 hours to develop the essential snapshot of the country. We need the consistent help of civilians to help prevent the spread of the virus," said Amir.
"In Singapore, authorities asked all patients to provide information about their medical situation twice a day - that was the platform that helped them get all the information needed. If Israeli citizens could support us and answer three times a day, that would create a lot of value."


Tags Israel Health Ministry Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by