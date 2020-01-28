The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Jaabars the snow leopard makes new friends after brush with death

The two-year-old cat was taken in by a Kyrgyzstan charity in mid-January after his rescuers found him in a forest outside the nearby city of Takas.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2020 17:39
Wounded snow leopard Jaabars rests in a cage during rehabilitation at Bugu-Enye public foundation outside Bishkek (photo credit: REUTERS)
Wounded snow leopard Jaabars rests in a cage during rehabilitation at Bugu-Enye public foundation outside Bishkek
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Partly blinded by shotgun pellets still lodged in his head, Jaabars the snow leopard licks his paw inside a rescue shelter cage after life-saving surgery.
The two-year-old cat was taken in by a Kyrgyzstan charity in mid-January after his rescuers found him in a forest outside the nearby city of Takas.
Native to Central Asia's high mountains and classed as a vulnerable species whose global population the World Wildlife Fund estimates at fewer than 7,000, the snow leopard is revered across the region.
But, as a large predator with beautiful markings, it is also a favorite target for hunters.
"We got this little leopard with a gunshot wound," said Saltanat Seitova, president of the Bugu-Enye charity. "An operation was carried out and 18 shotgun pellets were removed, mainly from his forehead, eyes and sinuses."
But more than 50 remain inside his head, and the pellets caused damage to both his eyes, meaning he can never return to the wild.
Since his arrival at the shelter Jaabars, named after a snow leopard in Kyrgyz literature, has attracted a following on social media, including local resident Baatyr Bekishov, who arrives with a gift of meat.
"It's not right to treat animals like that, especially those in the Red List (of threatened species), to hunt them or shoot them," he said.
Seitova said Bekishov is one of many who have come forward with money and food.
She expects Jaabars to spend up to two months recovering at the shelter before he is transferred to a zoo "where they'll create the (right) living conditions for him."


Tags animal rights animals animal abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Battling antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
4 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
5 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by