The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

'Jeopardy' producers apologize for Church of the Nativity flap

The politics of the answer and question generated a storm of reactions on social media, prompting producers to issue an apology.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 14, 2020 23:00
A view shows Banksy's the Walled Off hotel and a section of the Israeli barrier in Bethlehem, October 23, 2018. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
A view shows Banksy's the Walled Off hotel and a section of the Israeli barrier in Bethlehem, October 23, 2018.
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
“What is a question designed to cause headaches for the producers and generate controversy?” is the answer to: “A Jeopardy clue on an episode that aired Friday where contestants were told, ‘BUILT IN THE 300s A.D., THE CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY.’”
The flap began when contestant Katie Needle picked the “Where’s That Church?” category and got the clue mentioned above, to which she answered, “Palestine.”
But host Alex Trebek said the answer was wrong, and when another contestant, Jack McGuire, buzzed in and said, “Israel,” he was told his response was correct, and he was awarded $200.
During the break, Needle was credited with a correct answer, and her score was raised $200, some observant viewers noted.
The Church of the Nativity is located in Bethlehem. Designated as being in Area A of the West Bank, the city has been under both Palestinian civil and military control since the signing of the Oslo II accords between Israel and the Palestinians in 1995. But Israel controls Area C around Bethlehem, which Palestinians view as an illegal occupation. Conversely, many Israelis believe the entire West Bank should be under Israeli control.
The politics of the answer and question generated a storm of reactions on social media, mainly outrage from Palestinians who demanded a correction, as well as jubilation from those who see all of the West Bank as ultimately part of Israel.
The controversy only intensified over the weekend, and producers offered an unusual apology in a statement on Monday that read: “We became aware that the clue was flawed as written and that determining an acceptable response would be problematic. In accordance with our rules and in the interest of fairness, we voided the clue and threw it out. We restored Katie’s and Jack’s scores to what they were prior to the clue. The outcome of the game was not affected.”
The statement went on to explain that a replacement clue about the Basilica of our Lady of Guadalupe, which is located in Mexico, was filmed and should have aired instead of the Church of the Nativity clue.
“Unfortunately, through human error in post-production, the uncorrected version of the game was broadcast. We regret the error and we will make every effort to ensure this never happens again,” the statement said.
It sounds like the producers have added a new clue for themselves: “A subject never to be mentioned,” and they already have their answer: “What are Israel and Palestine?”


Tags Bethlehem West Bank Jeopardy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The storm's rainbow By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh Academia is also turning its back on peace By ELIE PODEH
Mike Evans Donald Trump: Rogue leaders never calculated he would be this strong By MIKE EVANS
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Tzohar rabbis: Happy, halachic, and in love with the Jewish people By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by