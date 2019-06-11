Kim Kardashian names baby No. 4 the biblical name Psalm Ye

Kim Kardashian names new baby Pslam Ye.
(photo credit: screenshot)
American actress Kim Kardashian West has picked a biblical name for baby No. 4.
Kardashian posted the name on her Twitter account on Monday: Psalm Ye.
The Book of Psalms begins the third and last section of the biblical canon, known as Ketuvim or Writings. It is thought to be written by King David.
The birth of Psalm Ye was announced in May by Kardashian and her husband singer Kayne West. The baby was born through surrogacy.
Kardashian posted only the name with a photo and no explanation as to why she picked the label.
