May 18 2018
|
Sivan, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Kosovo sentences 8 for plotting to attack Israeli soccer team

The men had received orders to carry out the attack by an ISIS leader who was the self-declared "commander of Albanians in Syria and Iraq."

By REUTERS
May 18, 2018 20:18
1 minute read.
Several of the Kosovar men convicted of plotting to attack the Israeli national soccer team walk in

Several of the Kosovar men convicted of plotting to attack the Israeli national soccer team walk in front of a court after their sentencing. (photo credit: HAZIR REKA/ REUTERS)

PRISTINA- A court in Kosovo jailed eight men on Friday for plotting to attack the Israeli national soccer team in Albania in a World Cup qualifying match in 2016.

The court in the capital handed the defendants, who are all from Kosovo, jail terms ranging from 10 years to 18 months, totalling more than 35 years.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


A ninth defendant was ordered to pay a fine of 2,500 euros.

The prosecution said the group had planned to attack the Israeli team with explosives and automatic rifles.

The plan was thwarted when Kosovo police got wind of the plot and tipped off Albanian authorities who moved the game from a stadium in Shkoder, near the border with Kosovo, to a town closer to the Albanian capital, Tirana.

The prosecution said some of the defendants received orders to carry out an attack from Lavdrim Muhaxheri, a prominent Islamic State member from Kosovo and the self-declared "commander of Albanians in Syria and Iraq."

Muhaxheri was killed in Syria, police and family members say.

"One of the defendants here said he is persecuted only because he belongs to the religion of Islam but we know that this religion and no other religion does not preach, incite or calls to commit such crimes for which they are accused," judge Hamdi Ibrahimi said, delivering the verdict.

Kosovo, with a majority ethnic Albanian Muslim population, has had no militant attacks on its home turf, but at least 200 people have been detained or investigated over offenses related to Islamic State.

In 2015, Kosovo adopted a law introducing jail sentences of up to 15 years for anyone found guilty of fighting in wars abroad.


Related Content

New York City.
May 18, 2018
Jewish attorney in NYC comes under fire after ‘racist’ outburst goes viral

By DANIEL J. ROTH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut