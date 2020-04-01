The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Larry David addresses 'idiots' avoiding caution during coronavirus lockdown

While the delivery was lighthearted, the message was clear. David, 72, wanted to remind those not taking these precautions seriously that they are inadvertently hurting the elderly.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 1, 2020 18:09
HBO Golden Globe After Party - Beverly Hills, California, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS)
HBO Golden Globe After Party - Beverly Hills, California, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In a public service announcement for the California governor's office, Curb Your Enthusiasm lead actor Larry David advocated for California residents to follow the government's advice and stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.
David urged citizens to seize the "opportunity of a lifetime" just stay at home, watch TV and take full advantage the excuse to avoid seeing anyone during the lockdown period. The video itself, was meant to encourage California residents to take the practice of social distancing seriously, as California has currently reported 8,588 confirmed cases and 183 deaths directly related to the virus within the state, according to the Los Angeles Times.
"Obviously somebody put me up to this because it's generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there and you know who you are - you're going out - I don't know what you're doing. You're socializing too close, it's not good - you're hurting old people like me," David said in the PSA. "Well, not like me, I have nothing to do with you, I'll never see you. But, you know, other - let's say, other old people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows."
While the delivery was lighthearted, the message was clear. David, 72, wanted to remind those not taking these precautions seriously that they are inadvertently hurting the elderly.

However, that's not the major point for the Seinfeld co-creator. David's main point of contention are those squandering the excuse to have little to no interaction with the outside world, a dream scenario for his Curb Your Enthusiasm character.
"The problem is that you're passing up a fantastic opportunity - a once in a lifetime opportunity - to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don't know how you're passing that up! Well... maybe.. cause you're not that bright. But.. here it is. Go home! Watch TV! That's my advice to you," David said. "You know, if you've seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. There's just trouble out there. It's not a good place to be."
David added that only the only social interaction that residents should be having is one revolving a household emergency.
"So, you know, stay home and don't see anyone! Except maybe if there's a plumbing emergency let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves. But that - that's it," he concluded
In possibly his bleakest news conference yet, United States President Donald Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus, with a mounting US death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures.
The warning was accompanied by a sobering set of charts that showed potential for an enormous jump in deaths to a range of 100,000 to 240,000 people from the virus in the coming months - even assuming the current mitigation efforts are followed.
Another chart showed as many as 2.2 million people were projected to die without such measures - the number that prompted Trump to ditch plans to get the US economy moving again by Easter.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Larry David Coronavirus Curb Your Enthusiasm
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bnei Brak By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The approaching unity government: a lesser evil By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy Benny Gantz: The sorcerer’s apprentice By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Iran is ramping up threats to US in Iraq – opinion By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ksenia Svetlova Strengthening international systems, lesson learned from coronavirus By KSENIA SVETLOVA

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by