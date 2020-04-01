In a public service announcement for the California governor's office, Curb Your Enthusiasm lead actor Larry David advocated for California residents to follow the government's advice and stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.David urged citizens to seize the "opportunity of a lifetime" just stay at home, watch TV and take full advantage the excuse to avoid seeing anyone during the lockdown period. The video itself, was meant to encourage California residents to take the practice of social distancing seriously, as California has currently reported 8,588 confirmed cases and 183 deaths directly related to the virus within the state, according to the Los Angeles Times. "Obviously somebody put me up to this because it's generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there and you know who you are - you're going out - I don't know what you're doing. You're socializing too close, it's not good - you're hurting old people like me," David said in the PSA. "Well, not like me, I have nothing to do with you, I'll never see you. But, you know, other - let's say, other old people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows."While the delivery was lighthearted, the message was clear. David, 72, wanted to remind those not taking these precautions seriously that they are inadvertently hurting the elderly.
However, that's not the major point for the Seinfeld co-creator. David's main point of contention are those squandering the excuse to have little to no interaction with the outside world, a dream scenario for his Curb Your Enthusiasm character."The problem is that you're passing up a fantastic opportunity - a once in a lifetime opportunity - to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don't know how you're passing that up! Well... maybe.. cause you're not that bright. But.. here it is. Go home! Watch TV! That's my advice to you," David said. "You know, if you've seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. There's just trouble out there. It's not a good place to be."David added that only the only social interaction that residents should be having is one revolving a household emergency."So, you know, stay home and don't see anyone! Except maybe if there's a plumbing emergency let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves. But that - that's it," he concludedIn possibly his bleakest news conference yet, United States President Donald Trump warned Americans on Tuesday of a "painful" two weeks ahead in fighting the coronavirus, with a mounting US death toll that could stretch into the hundreds of thousands even with strict social distancing measures.The warning was accompanied by a sobering set of charts that showed potential for an enormous jump in deaths to a range of 100,000 to 240,000 people from the virus in the coming months - even assuming the current mitigation efforts are followed. Another chart showed as many as 2.2 million people were projected to die without such measures - the number that prompted Trump to ditch plans to get the US economy moving again by Easter.
