Lithuania bans Holocaust denier David Irving for next 5 years

David Irving 311.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
British Holocaust denier David Irving has been barred from entering Lithuania for the next five years.
The ban, announced on Wednesday, was requested by the country’s Foreign Ministry, according to reports.
“Irving’s views and his efforts to trivialize the Holocaust are unacceptable and constitute a crime in Lithuania,” ministry spokeswoman Rasa Jakilaitiene told reporters.
The announcement comes more than a month after Irving advertised that he will lead a tour of Nazi death camps in Poland, including Treblinka, Sobibor, Belzec and Majdanek, as well as other Nazi historical sites.
Earlier this month, a Warsaw-based Holocaust commemoration group petitioned the Polish border police to block Irving’s entry to the country.
Lithuania is concerned that Irving might try to bring the tour into Lithuania, which borders Poland, and Latvia. The head of the Lithuanian Jewish community Faina Kukliansky told reporters that the community welcomes the ban.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>