Louis C.K. releases stand-up special for those on coronavirus lockdown

Louis C.K. released a new comedy special to his official website for those who "need to laugh" while confined to their homes in coronavirus lockdown.The stand-up special titled Sincerely C.K., available for download to stream for $7.99, was recorded in Washington, D.C. last year and discusses the comedian's fall from grace amidst sexual assault allegations. Alluding to the coronavirus outbreak, the comedian added that laughter can help when "things get shitty," and he hopes this special will help people get through this trying time – tying it in with his own personal struggles. "How was your last couple of years? How was 2018 and 2019 for you guys? Anybody else get in global amounts of trouble?" C.K. asked the crowd in his special. "I learned a lot. I learned how to eat alone in a restaurant with people giving me the finger from across the room. I thought I should leave the nation. Thought it was a good idea. Would have left the planet if they had another one of those.“I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world,” C.K. said in a press statement, according to the Deadline. “One kind needs to laugh when things get shitty. In fact, the shittier things get – the more serious, the more dark, the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is – the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face.”He concluded that, "These people believe it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, through the most difficult of times – and that we are the only species, besides ladybugs, who laugh at life.”More than 1.19 million people have reportedly been infected by the novel coronavirus worldwide and 64,421 have died, according to a Reuters tally.Infections have been reported in more than 200 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.