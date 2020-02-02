Manhunt underway after nine miners were stoned to death in South Africa

Police are currently searching for the murderers of nine illegal immigrant miners, who were stoned to death in Johannesburg, South Africa.According to the BBC, the bodies of the miners were discovered in the middle of the streets of Matholeville. One of the victims survived and was rushed to the hospital.These zama zamas, or "those who try their luck in Zulu," number in the thousands throughout the country. Volent outbreaks are common between rival mining companies.The attack, which came 24 hours after police raided the mining areas, has put 87 people under suspicion, who are now be interrogated by police. Police have enlisted officers from all over Johannesburg to participate in search, the BBC reported."We condemn this barbaric attack, and we will ensure we leave no stone unturned in making the people of Matholeville and Roodepoort to feel safe," said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Elias Mawela in a statement. "The suspects will be arrested as soon as possible and the police will not sleep until we find them."