The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

McDonald's in China apologizes after banning 'black people' from entering

"We've been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant," the notice read in the Guangzhou McDonald's restaurant branch.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
APRIL 15, 2020 06:12
People wearing face masks are seen outside a McDonald's restaurant in Wuhan (photo credit: REUTERS)
People wearing face masks are seen outside a McDonald's restaurant in Wuhan
(photo credit: REUTERS)
McDonald's publicly apologized after one of their branches in Guangzhou prohibited "black people" from entering the restaurant after fears made their way throughout the city that coronavirus was spreading among the African population within the area.
In a video widely shared across social media, a McDonald's worker equipped with a facemask can be seen passing around a notice to restaurant patrons which reads: "We've been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant. For the sake of your health consciously notify the local police for medical isolation, please understand the inconvenience caused."
As soon as the McDonald's corporate offices caught wind of the notice they temporarily shut down the restaurant and said the actions of the branch were "not representative of [McDonald's] inclusive values."
“Immediately upon learning of an unauthorized communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant," McDonald's said in a statement, according to the BBC.
Having brought under control the original outbreak centered on the city of Wuhan, China is now concerned about imported cases and is stepping up scrutiny of foreigners coming into the country and tightening border controls. Such measures have caused the recent stir in tensions regarding feelings towards African traders who frequent the market hub city of Guangzhou on their trading routes.
China said on Monday there was no discrimination against "African brothers" in the country and rejected US accusations of mistreatment of Africans in Guangzhou as an attempt to harm Beijing's relations with African nations.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments during a daily briefing on Monday in response to accusations from the US government that authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou are taking measures targeting Africans in the city.
In recent days, Africans in Guangzhou have reported being ejected from their apartments by their landlords, being tested for coronavirus several times without being given results and being shunned and discriminated against in public. Such complaints have been made in local media, by community leaders and on social media.
A total of 111 Africans in China's southern city of Guangzhou had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday, the Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.
Among them, 19 were imported cases, Xinhua quoted Chen Zhiying, executive vice mayor of Guangzhou, as saying.
A total of 4,553 African people in the city had undergone nucleic acid testing since April 4, Chen said.
China on Monday dismissed allegations by African and US diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for the coronavirus, quarantines and ill treatment.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags China McDonald's Coronavirus Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must save Jewish newspapers from shutting down By JPOST EDITORIAL
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish Priorities for the IDF amid the coronavirus pandemic By YAACOV AYISH
Emily Schrader Using religion to scapegoat women for disasters – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Eric Mandel Nixon goes to China, Trump spends trillions to save America By ERIC R. MANDEL
Susan Hattis Rolef Aside from corona and politics By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Likud, Blue and White resume talks with deadline Monday night
President Rivlin meets with Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz about forming an emergency unity government due to coronavirus
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
5 The Israeli who never gets off at Ben-Gurion Airport
Mishel Zrian
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by