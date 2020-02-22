The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
McDonald's to release new 'burger-scented' candles

In celebration of the quarter-pounder burger's 50th anniversary, McDonald's has decided to celebrate it in this unique way.

By OMRI RON  
FEBRUARY 22, 2020 16:48
mcdonalds 298.88
Worldwide fast-food juggernaut McDonalds is planning to release a new line of scented candles which emulate the smells of various ingredients of their quarter pounder burger, CNN reports. 
The scents included in the set of six candles include: bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onion and beef, according to the announcement.
This was done in order to commemorate the quarter pounder's 50-year anniversary.
McDonalds also released new merchandise to further add to the list of collectables available for the anniversary. These include: mittens, calendars, lockets, t-shirts, stickers and pins.
The items will be available on the Mcdonald's fan club website, though the candles are still marked as "Coming soon".


