McDonald's to release new 'burger-scented' candles

The scents included in the set of six candles include: bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onion and beef, according to the announcement.

This was done in order to commemorate the quarter pounder's 50-year anniversary.

McDonalds also released new merchandise to further add to the list of collectables available for the anniversary. These include: mittens, calendars, lockets, t-shirts, stickers and pins.

The items will be available on the Mcdonald's fan club website, though the candles are still marked as "Coming soon".