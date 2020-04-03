The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Neiman Marcus advances bankruptcy preparations -sources

Neiman Marcus Group is stepping up preparations to seek bankruptcy protection, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the debt-laden US luxury department store chain to close its stores.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 3, 2020 06:42
Downtown Los Angeles. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Downtown Los Angeles.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Neiman Marcus Group is stepping up preparations to seek bankruptcy protection, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the debt-laden US luxury department store chain to close its stores, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Neiman began holding confidential discussions this week with bondholders about possible financing that would help the company continue operating while under bankruptcy protection, the sources said. The company has also started similar discussions in recent days with its lenders, one of the sources said.
Up until this week, Neiman had received inquiries from creditors about its next moves but had not commenced discussions about a possible bankruptcy, some of the sources said.
Even though these talks are advancing, the Dallas-based retailer is several weeks away from a potential bankruptcy, and it is still possible that it manages to escape it, the sources said.
Creditors could give Neiman additional time to make upcoming debt payments due this month while restructuring discussions continue, which could result in a transaction that reworks financial obligations outside of bankruptcy proceedings, the sources added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Neiman declined to comment. Last month, the company said it was "evaluating all courses of action to preserve our financial strength" because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Neiman reached a deal last year with creditors to rework debt and avoid a bankruptcy filing, gaining more financial breathing room. But the coronavirus outbreak forced the company to close all Neiman, Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call stores it operates through the end of April, and furlough most of its 14,000 employees.
The closures have resulted in a cash crunch just before significant interest payments on portions of its more than $4 billion of debt are due starting April 15.
Portions of Neiman Marcus's term loan were trading at roughly 40 cents on the dollar this week, well below face value, indicating significant investor concerns about repayment, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The price for a set of Neiman bonds has also fallen.
Neiman has struggled following a $6 billion leveraged buyout by private equity firm Ares Management Corp and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in 2013. Like many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, it has faced relentless competition from e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.. Ares had no immediate comment, while the CPPIB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Neiman was able to persuade creditors to restructure debt last year without resorting to bankruptcy proceedings, pushing out due dates on its financial obligations. But the deal added to the company's interest expenses on debt, and did not address its struggling business, which has worsened.
A Neiman bankruptcy filing would likely be contentious. A trustee for some of the company's bondholders sued Neiman last year, claiming the company and its owners robbed investors of the value of luxury e-commerce site MyTheresa in the earlier debt restructuring.
"If this storied brand files for bankruptcy ... MyTheresa will take center stage," said Dan Kamensky, managing partner at Marble Ridge Capital LP, one of the bondholders. “The private equity owners stripped the … MyTheresa asset from the company without paying a dime and leaving a carcass of a company for its creditors."
Neiman has said the allegations are meritless and that its handling of MyTheresa was proper. 


Tags United States Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Boosting the economy in the coronavirus outbreak By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu must stop with the scare tactics By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum No coronavirus vaccine can inoculate against anti-vaxxers By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
2 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Why do some Christians believe coronavirus is an apocalyptic prophecy?
Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, an 1887 painting by Viktor Vasnetsov. From left to right are Death, Famine, War, and Conquest; the Lamb is at the top.
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by