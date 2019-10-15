Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

The raid occurred on October 12 in Sabot Gar, in the Katsina state. Police issued a statement on Monday and said they were working to reunite the victims with their families.

By REUTERS
October 15, 2019 00:04
Nigerian police rescue 67 from "inhuman" conditions at Islamic "school"

People with chained legs are pictured after being rescued by police in Sabon Garin. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

MAIDUGUIRI, Nigeria - Police in northern Nigeria rescued nearly 70 men and boys from a second purported Islamic school where they were shackled and subjected to "inhuman and degrading treatments."

The raid in Katsina, the northwestern home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, came less a month after about 300 men and boys were freed from another supposed Islamic school in neighboring Kaduna state where they were allegedly tortured and sexually abused.

"In the course of investigation, sixty-seven persons from the ages of 7 to 40 years were found shackled with chains," Katsina police spokesman Sansei Bubal said in a statement. "Victims were also found to have been subjected to various inhuman and degrading treatments."



The raid occurred on October 12 in Sabot Gar, in the Laura local government area of Katsina state. Police issued a statement on Monday and said they were working to reunite the victims with their families.



Police arrested one man, 78-year-old Mal lam Bellow Abdullah Omar, for running what they called an "illegal detention/remand home."



Law Muscat, a trader who lived near the center, told Reuters by phone that families sent unruly men and boys there believing it was an Islamic teaching facility that would straighten them out and teach them Islamic beliefs.



"The way he is treating the children is un-Islamic" he said. "We are not happy, they were treated illegally."



Islamic schools, known as Almajiris, are common across the mostly Muslim north of Nigeria. Muslim Rights Concern (MURICES), a local organization, estimates about 10 million children attend them.



In June, President Buhari, himself a Muslim, said the government planned to ban the schools, but would not do so immediately. After the incident in Kaduna, the president issued a statement calling on traditional authorities to work with government to expose "unwanted cultural practices that amount to the abuse of children."



Burial's office declined to immediately comment on the Katsina raid, saying it would issue a statement after a full briefing from police.



"The command enjoins parents to desist from taking their children/wards to illegal, unauthorized or unapproved remand/rehabilitation centers," the police statement said. 


