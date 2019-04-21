Notre Dame bees survive massive blaze

Sparks fill the air as Paris Fire brigade members spray water to extinguish flames as the Notre Dame Cathedral burns in Paris, France, April 15, 2019..
(photo credit: PHILIPPE WOJAZER/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Thousands of bees housed at the Notre Dame Cathedral survived the massive fire which ravaged the cathedral last week, according to CNN.
"Right after the fire I looked at the drone pictures and saw the hives weren't burnt, but there was no way of knowing if the bees had survived," beekeeper Nicolas Geant told CNN. "I got a call from Andre Finot, the spokesman for Notre Dame, who said there were bees flying in and out of the hives which means they are still alive!"
Three beehives were housed at Notre Dame on a roof about 30 meters below the main roof where the fire spread. Each hive has about 60,000 bees.
"Wax melts at 63 degrees, if the hive had reached that temperature the wax would have melted and glued the bees together, they would have all perished," Geant said. The hives probably filled with smoke, but smoke isn't dangerous for the bees.
Geant doesn't know yet if all the bees survived, but he's confident since the hives didn't burn and bees have been spotted.
"I was incredibly sad about Notre Dame because it's such a beautiful building, and as a catholic it means a lot to me," Geant told CNN. "But to hear there is life when it comes to the bees, that's just wonderful. I was overjoyed. Thank goodness the flames didn't touch them. It's a miracle!"
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>