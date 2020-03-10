On fighting coronavirus, Israel and US have very different approaches

WASHINGTON - When AIPAC announced last Friday that two of the conference attendees tested positive for coronavirus, The DC Department of Health said in a statement later that, based on its investigation in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDH), "there is no identified risk to conference attendees at this time." Since then, there were three new confirmed cases of the virus among AIPAC attendees. And while in Israel, anyone who attended an international conference and arrived in the country after March 5 is obligated to go to self-quarantine, no similar measures were announced for people who attended international conferences in the US. Furthermore, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a tough decision on Monday and decided that anyone who is seeking to enter Israel now must go to 14 days of self-quarantine. In the US, most restrictions still apply for people who are traveling from China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.As the coronavirus becoming a global crisis, it is getting clear that the Israeli approach is very different from the US government's plan to fight the epidemic. In Israel, while number of sick people remains low for now, with 61 overall cases of COVID-19, no public events can be held with more than 2,000 people. Many sports events are taking place with no audience or with a small audience under the new cap.There are several restrictions on public transportation, and Israel channel 12 reported on Tuesday that the Israeli Ministry of Health is considering radical measures such as use cell tower triangulation and credit statements to check if people who were supposed to go to self-quarantine are abiding the rules.In the US, the daily routine, for the most part, is as usual. There are a few schools and universities that are currently in different stages of moving classes online, many conferences that had been canceled, and some sport competitions that took place with no crowd. But there is no sweeping directive about conferences, travel abroad, attendance at sports events such as NBA games or music concerts.According to business insider, as of March 8, the US tested five people per million residents, while Israel at the same time tested 402 per million. We should note that the health systems in both countries are very different, of course. In Israel, everyone has access to public healthcare and coronavirus testing, with MDA paramedics that arrive at people's doors to take a sample - while in the US it varies from state to state and from provider to provider.And yes, Israel is a tiny country with a central government, as opposed to some 330 million people who live in the US in different states with different local policies.And yes, there is a significant economic component in a drastic decision such as halting sports competitions and other gatherings that are going to have a far more significant effect compared to the Israeli and European leagues.But in the end of the day, despite all the differences between the two governmental systems, there is a fundamental difference in the mindset: The Israeli approach of "prepare for the worst and hope for the best," and the more optimistic American approach, that isn't taking any radical steps as of now. Should the US start take these steps now or whether the Israeli protective measures are extreme and unnecessary? Only time would tell.