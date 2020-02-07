Outcry in China as doctor who warned of coronavirus succumbs to it

A wave of public anger against the government has broken out in China, after a 34-year-old doctor who tried to warn of the coronavirus outbreak in the early stages died of the disease. The number of cases globally stood at 31,420 on Friday morning, of which the vast majority, more than 31,000, were in China. In total there have been 638 deaths, including one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong, with the remainder in China. Among the dead are Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist in Wuhan who is being hailed as a hero after it emerged that he was targeted by police for trying to raise the alarm. The authorities accused him of spreading "rumors" after he posted in a private chat group regarding the spread of a "SARS-like virus."Li was one of eight people reprimanded by police in the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the contagion, last month for spreading "illegal and false" information about the flu-like virus."I only wanted to remind my university classmates to be careful," he told CNN earlier this week, speaking to them from his hospital bed, having succumbed to the virus himself. Li died in the early hours of Friday morning. News of Li's death became the top top-read topic on China's micro-blogging site Weibo overnight on Friday, with over 1.5 billion views, and was also heavily discussed in private WeChat messaging groups, where people expressed outrage and sadness. Some Chinese media outlets described him as a "hero who was willing to speak the truth" while other commentators posted poems, photos and drawings saluting him. The World Health Organization said on Twitter that it was "deeply saddened" by news of his death, later issuing a clarification that it had no information on his death.
China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption body, said on Friday it would send investigators to Wuhan to probe "issues raised by the people in connection with Dr. Li Wenliang." But there were also signs that discussions of his death are being censored, especially ones that blamed the government.The topics "the Wuhan government owes doctor Li Wenliang an apology" and "we want free speech" briefly trended on Weibo late on Thursday, but yielded no search results on Friday. Meanwhile, reports of Li's death had surfaced before midnight local time in China on state media but were deleted later.Zhan Jian, a professor of international journalism and Communication at Beijing Foreign Studies University, called on his Weibo account for a law shielding people like Li. It would "protect people who have the inborn sense of right and wrong in telling faithful words to the public, and reveal the truth," he said in his post.Meanwhile, the Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured US President Donald Trump that his country has done everything within its capacity to halt the spread of the virus. China was gradually achieving results and was confident it could defeat the epidemic with no long-term consequences for economic development, Xi told Trump in a telephone call to the White House, according to state television.Xi had earlier declared a "people's war" on the virus, saying China had responded with all its strength and "the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures," state media said.The number of new cases grew by 3,143 on the previous day, according to figures released early Friday morning, representing a growth of around 11%. That figure represents a slow down of the spread, which has been running at a 15% increase daily every other day this week, according to CNN.
At today's #2019nCoV media briefing @DrMikeRyan was asked about reports that Dr Li Wenliang had passed away, and he expressed condolences. WHO has no information on the status of Dr Li. pic.twitter.com/59UzWpcfa7— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 6, 2020
China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption body, said on Friday it would send investigators to Wuhan to probe "issues raised by the people in connection with Dr. Li Wenliang." But there were also signs that discussions of his death are being censored, especially ones that blamed the government.The topics "the Wuhan government owes doctor Li Wenliang an apology" and "we want free speech" briefly trended on Weibo late on Thursday, but yielded no search results on Friday. Meanwhile, reports of Li's death had surfaced before midnight local time in China on state media but were deleted later.Zhan Jian, a professor of international journalism and Communication at Beijing Foreign Studies University, called on his Weibo account for a law shielding people like Li. It would "protect people who have the inborn sense of right and wrong in telling faithful words to the public, and reveal the truth," he said in his post.Meanwhile, the Chinese President Xi Jinping has assured US President Donald Trump that his country has done everything within its capacity to halt the spread of the virus. China was gradually achieving results and was confident it could defeat the epidemic with no long-term consequences for economic development, Xi told Trump in a telephone call to the White House, according to state television.Xi had earlier declared a "people's war" on the virus, saying China had responded with all its strength and "the most thorough and strict prevention and control measures," state media said.The number of new cases grew by 3,143 on the previous day, according to figures released early Friday morning, representing a growth of around 11%. That figure represents a slow down of the spread, which has been running at a 15% increase daily every other day this week, according to CNN.