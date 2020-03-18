The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Over 100 dead of coronavirus in the US, confirmed cases in all 50 states

The US military is preparing over 5 million respirator masks and protective equipment, and the Pentagon is prepared to distribute over 2,000 ventilators.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
MARCH 18, 2020 03:40
The Pentagon, headquarters of the US Department of Defense, taken September 2018 (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Pentagon, headquarters of the US Department of Defense, taken September 2018
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
After the US death toll from the coronavirus passed 100 on Tuesday, after West Virginia announced its first case of the virus, making it the fiftieth and final state to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus. 
The state of Washington, currently has the highest death toll at 54, ranks as the having the highest number of deaths, after the virus made its way into a nursing home in Seattle, sadly killing 30. 
About 85% of the deaths in the US were people over the age of 60, and 45% were older than 80, according to The Washington Post. The majority of those that passed away were living in residential care facilities when they contracted the virus. 
The US military is preparing over 5 million respirator masks and protective equipment, according to Reuters. Over 1 million are ready to be distributed already from the military strategic reserves for government redistribution, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday. 
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper Esper told a news conference that the Pentagon would also be prepared to distribute up to 2,000 deployable ventilators. He added that the US military's laboratories would additionally be made available to start carrying out coronavirus tests for civilians, increasing US testing capacity.

The Pentagon has also begun mobilizing US Navy hospital ships as part of the US Defense Department's plan to contain the domestic spread of the coronavirus, USNI News reported.
 
“We’ve already given orders to the Navy… to lean forward in terms of getting them ready to deploy,” Esper said Tuesday, the report stated.


Tags United States Pentagon Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Life in Israel under the coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader China is no role model for coronavirus containment - or anything else By EMILY SCHRADER
The coronavirus fear factor – comment By DAVID BRINN
Asher Fredman Israel needs an emergency unity government to deal with the coronavirus By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef The battle for the legitimization of the Joint List By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Israel plans to use counter-terrorism tools to stop spread of coronavirus
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by