Over 100 dead of coronavirus in the US, confirmed cases in all 50 states

The state of Washington, currently has the highest death toll at 54, ranks as the having the highest number of deaths, after the virus made its way into a nursing home in Seattle, sadly killing 30.

About 85% of the deaths in the US were people over the age of 60, and 45% were older than 80, according to The Washington Post. The majority of those that passed away were living in residential care facilities when they contracted the virus.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper Esper told a news conference that the Pentagon would also be prepared to distribute up to 2,000 deployable ventilators. He added that the US military's laboratories would additionally be made available to start carrying out coronavirus tests for civilians, increasing US testing capacity. The US military is preparing over 5 million respirator masks and protective equipment, according to Reuters. Over 1 million are ready to be distributed already from the military strategic reserves for government redistribution, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday.





The Pentagon has also begun mobilizing US Navy hospital ships as part of the US Defense Department's plan to contain the domestic spread of the coronavirus, USNI News reported. “We’ve already given orders to the Navy… to lean forward in terms of getting them ready to deploy,” Esper said Tuesday, the report stated.