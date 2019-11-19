NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Paris mayor sounds alarm over Airbnb Olympics tie-up

Announcing the tie-up with Airbnb, the IOC president said it would help host cities save and make the games more feasible and sustainable.

AIRBNB SOUGHT to ban listings in Jewish communities in the West Bank. (photo credit: REUTERS)
AIRBNB SOUGHT to ban listings in Jewish communities in the West Bank.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The mayor of Paris, due to host the Olympics in 2024, has taken issue with a sponsorship deal between the Games and Airbnb Inc., saying the short-term rental firm pushes working people out of the housing market, French media reported.
Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote a letter to International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in response to the nine-year deal under which Airbnb will help provide accommodation for five Olympics and Paralympics events.

Hidalgo told Bach she was writing to alert the IOC about the "risks and consequences" of the deal with Airbnb, according to France's Le Monde newspaper, which cited the contents of the letter.

"By taking out a significant number of properties in Paris, Airbnb is contributing to price rises for housing, and worsening the shortage of housing in the rental market, penalizing all Parisians and, in particular, the middle class," Le Monde quoted Hidalgo as saying in her letter.

Short-term rentals via Airbnb can "cause a nuisance for residents, destabilize local trade and present tough competition for the traditional hotel trade," Hidalgo was quoted as saying in the letter.

Airbnb did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The Paris mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the authenticity of the letter.

San Francisco-headquartered Airbnb has grown rapidly to become one of the major players in room rental.

But it has faced a backlash in some cities, where local politicians say it can push up prices and turn once-vibrant city neighborhoods into dormitories where many of the properties are turned over to short-term rentals.

The firm is currently revamping policies to improve trust after a mass shooting in California last month at a property that was advertised on the Airbnb online listing service.

Announcing the tie-up with Airbnb, the IOC president said it would help host cities save and make the games more feasible and sustainable.

Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia said he hoped the partnership would help leave a "positive legacy for athletes and host communities," as well as give benefits for the company, such as integrated booking of accommodation with online ticket purchases.


Tags olympics paris airbnb
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mike Evans America has finally decided the Bible is not illegal By MIKE EVANS
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by