Peyton Manning drops in on UT online lecture to greet students on lockdown

"It’s been at least since 1996, ’97 since I’ve been in a class. These are unique circumstances,” Manning said to his former teacher.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
MARCH 31, 2020 13:03
NFL former quarterbacks Peyton Manning (left) and Ryan Leaf watch the Tennessee Volunteers warm up before a game against the Georgia State Panthers at Neyland Stadium (photo credit: REUTERS)
NFL former quarterbacks Peyton Manning (left) and Ryan Leaf watch the Tennessee Volunteers warm up before a game against the Georgia State Panthers at Neyland Stadium
(photo credit: REUTERS)
University of Tennessee's most recognizable alumnus, former NFL player Peyton Manning, dropped in on an online communications class, to greet current students learning remotely with an uplifting message to get them through their self-isolation. Universities across the US have switched to online learning and sent students home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Mr. Thompson, I think you were late for class," Dr. John Hass said to one of his students through the Zoom remote conferencing app.
“I’m sorry, Dr. Hass, it’s been awhile. It’s been at least since 1996, ’97 since I’ve been in a class. These are unique circumstances,” Manning replied to his former teacher, catching the entire class sleeping as he showed up on the screen.
As soon as Manning started speaking, however, the students' faces perked up one by one as they started to realize who it really was - some with mouths drawn wide open in amazement, others looks of confusion wondering if their minds finally slipped from reality and others with just smiles on ear to ear.
“I just wanted to drop in and say hello to all the fellow communications students there. I realize this is a unique time and probably not the ideal way you guys expected to spend your senior year," Manning told the students.
"But I just encourage you to keep a positive attitude, keep working like you’re doing and try to take advantage of the little bit of extra time you have to accomplish something else or help out somebody in need. There's a lot of people hurting out there during this time. Be thankful for what you have, and just know University of Tennessee is proud of you and is gonna support you any way [they] can.”
"Thank you, Mr. Manning," one student said. "Thank you," said another. "Yes, thank you," a third replied - followed by dozens of other students all crying out one after another to show their appreciation for Manning's presence.
Manning played college football as the quarterback for the University of Tennessee Volunteers from 1994-97, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication during his time at the school. He is still the Volunteers the all-time leading passer with 11,201 yards and 89 touchdowns.
Manning was selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the first pick in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft - winning two Super Bowls and five league MVPs throughout his illustrious career in the National Football League, retiring in 2016.



Tags football NFL Coronavirus
