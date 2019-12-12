Polls open in UK General Election

Voting has now begun all across the UK, as voters face a third general election in five years.Polling stations in 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland opened at 07:00 GMT in the first December election for almost 100 years.Brexit" election, as incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to take the UK out of the European Union by the end of January 2020. Johnson's Conservative Party has been campaigning under the slogan, "Get Brexit Done."Public services are also an important factor in the elections, with the future of the National Health Service taking a prominent role.Johnson told the BBC that he thought the election result would be "very close", and that "every vote counts".The Labour Party faces its own battles across the country, as the party has been plagued by an antisemitism crisis that has affected the views of many traditional Jewish, Labour voters. Labour's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has also faced criticism over a perceived lack of direction on Brexit. Corbyn himself has long supported leaving the UK but the vast majority of his MPs favour remaining, resulting in a vague stance on the matter. Polls close at 22:00 GMT tonight.Today's election is widely seen as the "