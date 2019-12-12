The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Polls open in UK General Election

The election is widely seen as "Brexit" election, as incumbent Boris Johnson has pledged to take the UK out of the European Union

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 12, 2019 09:44
Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019 (photo credit: JONATHAN HORDLE/ITV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are seen during a televised debate ahead of general election in London, Britain, November 19, 2019
(photo credit: JONATHAN HORDLE/ITV/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Voting has now begun all across the UK, as voters face a third general election in five years.
Polling stations in 650 constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland opened at 07:00 GMT in the first December election for almost 100 years.
Today's election is widely seen as the "Brexit" election, as incumbent Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to take the UK out of the European Union by the end of January 2020. Johnson's Conservative Party has been campaigning under the slogan, "Get Brexit Done."
Public services are also an important factor in the elections, with the future of the National Health Service taking a prominent role.
Johnson told the BBC that he thought the election result would be "very close", and that "every vote counts".
The Labour Party faces its own battles across the country, as the party has been plagued by an antisemitism crisis that has affected the views of many traditional Jewish, Labour voters.
Labour's leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has also faced criticism over a perceived lack of direction on Brexit. Corbyn himself has long supported leaving the UK but the vast majority of his MPs favour remaining, resulting in a vague stance on the matter.
Polls close at 22:00 GMT tonight.


The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
