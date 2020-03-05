Potential coronavirus spread at AIPAC

WASHINGTON - The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) sent an email to people who attended its policy conference in Washington earlier this week, notifying them that a group of Policy Conference attendees from New York "was potentially in contact prior to the conference with an individual who contracted coronavirus."

"That individual did not attend Policy Conference," AIPAC clarified in an email that was also shared on the pro-Israel twitter account. "The group has been added to the self-quarantine list. To our knowledge, no one who attended the conference has tested positive for coronavirus at this time," the statement reads.

AIPAC added that they are in close contact with the DC Health Department, "and they are coordinating with the CDC and New York Health Department."



Important Health Note emailed to Policy Conference attendees, participants, speakers, and administration and Hill offices. pic.twitter.com/QzEKXajJBX March 4, 2020

"We are following their guidance for next steps and communication," AIPAC continued. "The DC Health Department considers this a low-risk exposure. They recommend following the same CDC guidelines that we advised participants of throughout the conference."

The pro-Israel lobby also added that they are keep collecting information, and that they will share new facts as they become available.

"Although we have been told by the DC Health Department there is no reason to 'sound the alarm,' we want to be sure all Policy Conference attendees have the information we have at this time," the statement reads.