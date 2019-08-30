Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rep. Ilhan Omar denies the accusation against her about her personal life

The accusation came after a divorce file claimed the congresswoman was dating one of her political consultants.

By OMRI RON
August 30, 2019 20:23
1 minute read.
Rep. Ilhan Omar denies the accusation against her about her personal life

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attends a press event on the first 200 days of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019. (photo credit: MARY F. CALVERT / REUTERS)

Rep. Ilhan Omar has denied the accusations against her regarding her personal life.

These accusations include claims which began in divorce proceedings, during which and unnamed woman filed a claim that Omar was dating her husband, who at the time a political consultant.
 
The divorce was first reported on by the New York Post.
The proceedings were filed by Beth Mynett, a medical director at the DC Department of Corrections, in which she described how her husband was having an affair with the law-maker. 
 
Omar, during an interview with a local radio station in Minneapolis, said she didn't want to occupy herself with attention regarding her personal life, though she still actively denied the report she was seeing someone other than her husband. 
 
Omar has been accused many times in the past regarding her marriage, which based on those accusations, there have been claims against her, even going as far as accusing her of marrying her brother.

These rumors have lasted long enough to become mainstream, and have even be repeated by US president Donald Trump, though she claims to not be fazed by these. 
 
Omar has also come under fire in the past after her comments regarding 9/11, referring to it as "something some people did" and her consistent position she holds, lobbying against Israel within US democracy.
 
Recently she has also been denied entry to Israel over her support of the BDS movement.


Related Content

US President Donald Trump
August 30, 2019
US to reduce military presence in Afghanistan

By RACHEL WOLF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings