Rep. Ilhan Omar denies the accusation against her about her personal life

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attends a press event on the first 200 days of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019. (photo credit: MARY F. CALVERT / REUTERS)





These accusations include claims which began in divorce proceedings, during which and unnamed woman filed a claim that Omar was dating her husband, who at the time a political consultant.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has denied the accusations against her regarding her personal life.These accusations include claims which began in divorce proceedings, during which and unnamed woman filed a claim that Omar was dating her husband, who at the time a political consultant.

The proceedings were filed by Beth Mynett, a medical director at the DC Department of Corrections, in which she described how her husband was having an affair with the law-maker.

The divorce was first reported on by the New York Post.The proceedings were filed by Beth Mynett, a medical director at the DC Department of Corrections, in which she described how her husband was having an affair with the law-maker.

Omar, during an interview with a local radio station in Minneapolis, said she didn't want to occupy herself with attention regarding her personal life, though she still actively denied the report she was seeing someone other than her husband.



Omar has been accused many times in the past regarding her marriage, which based on those accusations, there have been claims against her, even going as far as accusing her of marrying her brother.



These rumors have lasted long enough to become mainstream, and have even be repeated by US president Donald Trump, though she claims to not be fazed by these.



Omar has also come under fire in the past after her comments regarding 9/11, referring to it as "something some people did" and her consistent position she holds, lobbying against Israel within US democracy.



Recently she has also been denied entry to Israel over her support of the BDS movement.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });