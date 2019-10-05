Russian man sues apple, claiming his iPhone turned him gay

A Russian man is suing Apple after the company allegedly drove him into homosexuality. The Moscow Times reported.



The man claims that he received a message after gaining a certain amount of cryptocurrency coins called "GayCoins" on a payment app he had downloaded. He then received a message telling him: “don’t judge without trying.”

It seems the money was connected to the man at least considering his orientation.The man, reports the Moscow-based paper, thought that it does indeed make sense to try things out before deciding one's view on them and began toying with same-sex relationships.Now he claims to have a steady boyfriend, and is at a loss with how to explain the boyfriend's existence to his family.The man claims it is the app, not his decision to explore sexuality, that changed his life irrevocably and says he cannot return to a normal, meaning hetrosexual, life.This case is set to go to court on October 17th.Russia is currently seen by many in the LGBT community as a society which is less and less accepting of gay people.In 2013 a so-called 'Gay propaganda law' was passed which was framed as an attempt to protect minors from being exposed to different forms of sexuality.The law made education about gay issues in Russia extremely difficult as teens who discover they are not straight face several concerns and issues their peers do not. The lack of a support group or even being able to seek information about their orientation might be the thing to determine if they despair of having an adult future or not.Same-sex attraction had been proven to exist in nature among animals, the BBC reported, citing the 1999 book 'Biological Exuberance' by Bruce Bagemihl as the work that, by listing 450 animales in which gay sexuality was observed, paved the way to that new understanding.Regardless of these findings, conservative groups in Russia and other countries claim that gayness is not at all 'natural' or a born tendency but something that humans produce in their culture. Hence the argument one could 'become' gay, allegedly, because one is exposed to cultural ideas that gayness is a positive thing.This stand also suggests it is possible to stop being gay if one goes to so-called conversion therapy or simply makes a commitment to stop.In Israel, Education Minister Rafi Peretz was slammed after it was reveled he expressed support for conversion therapy and believes he was able to offer young gay teens the "help" they needed to "overcome" being gay. Faced with public rage, including doubts about his ability to serve as Education minister and oversee schools with gay teens, he publicly retracted his position and argued he does not advocate for such treatments.In the US, after 20 years of being a Southern Baptist '"conversion therapy leader' - McKrae Game revealed that he is gay and apologized for engaging in what he now sees as "the very harmful cycle of self shame," heavy reported.

