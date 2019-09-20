Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'Save our future': Striking students demand global climate action

The demonstrations in Israel took place in Tel Aviv, Beer Sheba, Jerusalem, Haifa and Sakhnin.

By REUTERS
September 20, 2019 17:40
1 minute read.
'Save our future': Striking students demand global climate action

Global Climate Strike in Germany. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 The global climate strike kicked off in the Pacific islands - some of the nations most threatened by rising sea levels - and followed the rising sun through Australia, Japan, Southeast Asia and into Europe, Africa and the Middle East including in Israel. 

Social media posts showed scores of demonstrations, ranging from a few dozen primary school children in Abuja, Nigeria, to tens of thousands of people in cities from Hamburg, in Germany to Melbourne, Australia. 

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist who has inspired the movement, noted in a tweet the "huge crowd" in Sydney, which she said would set the standard for strikes and protests planned in about 150 countries. 

"Our future on your shoulders," read one banner stretched across a street by students in Berlin. 

"Our oceans are rising, so are we," was a popular slogan on placards, including one carried by a student in school uniform in Melbourne and another by a girl wearing a facemask in Kolkata, in eastern India. 

The protesters are calling on governments to take immediate action to limit the harmful effects of manmade climate change

The strike will culminate in New York when Thunberg, who has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for her climate activism, will spearhead a rally at the UN headquarters.

The demonstrations in Israel took place in Tel Aviv, Beer Sheba, Jerusalem, Haifa and Sakhnin.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this story.


Related Content

PROTESTERS HOLD signs during a ‘March For Our Lives’ demonstration demanding gun control in Sacramen
September 20, 2019
Two dead and seven wounded in Washington DC shooting

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut