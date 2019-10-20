Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

School coach wrestles gun away from armed student, embraces him

Footage of school coach Keanon Lowe disarming then-18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz in May has been released to the public.

By
October 20, 2019 09:30
High school coach Keanon Lowe disarms suicidal high school student in Portland, Oregon.

High school coach Keanon Lowe disarms suicidal high school student in Portland, Oregon.. (photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)

A high school coach in Portland, Oregon, stopped what could have been a deadly event in the school when he saw a student with a shotgun under his trench-coat by wrestling the weapon away from him and embracing him until police arrived.

Footage of school coach Keanon Lowe disarming then-18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz in May has been released to the public, showing him gripping the student in a tight embrace as another person takes away the weapon.

Oregon Live reports that Granados-Diaz planned to commit suicide at school so that his mother would not have to discover his body, according to his attorney, Adam Thayne.


Granados-Diaz had already attempted to shoot himself when Lowe found him, but the shotgun misfired.

"In that time, I felt compassion for him," Lowe told a local news station. "A lot of times, especially when you're young, you don't realize what you're doing until it's over."


Related Content

A building belonging to generic drug producer Teva, Israel's largest company with a market value of
October 20, 2019
Opioid settlement talks fail with Teva, landmark trial expected Monday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings