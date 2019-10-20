School coach wrestles gun away from armed student, embraces him

A high school coach in Portland, Oregon, stopped what could have been a deadly event in the school when he saw a student with a shotgun under his trench-coat by wrestling the weapon away from him and embracing him until police arrived.



Footage of school coach Keanon Lowe disarming then-18-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz in May has been released to the public, showing him gripping the student in a tight embrace as another person takes away the weapon.

Oregon Live reports that Granados-Diaz planned to commit suicide at school so that his mother would not have to discover his body, according to his attorney, Adam Thayne.Granados-Diaz had already attempted to shoot himself when Lowe found him, but the shotgun misfired."In that time, I felt compassion for him," Lowe told a local news station. "A lot of times, especially when you're young, you don't realize what you're doing until it's over."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });